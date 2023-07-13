Reacher Season 2 Gets Release Window (Official)

Fans just found out when Season 2 of Prime Video's Reacher series will begin its long-awaited streaming run.

Alan Ritchson brought the classic Jack Reacher character to back life in the first season of Prime's Reacher in 2022, rebooting the series after Tom Cruise's two Jack Reacher movies only grossed about $400 million combined at the box office.

Based on author Lee Child's 27-book Jack Reacher series, Prime's Reacher adapted the storyline from the first book, Killing Floor, with Season 2 being greenlit only days after Season 1's February 2022 premiere.

Reacher Season 2 Gets Release Window Confirmed

Prime Video

In a new promotional video from Prime Video for Prime Day 2023, the streamer confirmed when a number of its upcoming programs would return.

In that video, Prime announced that Season 2 of Reacher is set for a December 2023 release, although nothing more specific was offered.

Prime Video

Only a couple of seconds of video was shown in this video, including two shots of Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher looking off into the distance. He also walks up to a car and punches the window out in pursuit of his next target with a line of dialogue saying "I'm providing you a chance to walk away" playing over the clip.

Prime Video

In December 2022, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders spoke with Collider about the upcoming plan for Season 2, praising Ritchson for being "so fantastic in the role."

He also teased that Season 2 goes even further than its predecessor while hyping fans' reaction to the series, saying there was "a good chance that the show [would] be back next year" looking ahead to its release:

"It’s going really well. Alan is back, and he is so fantastic in the role. I’m so proud of the producers [for] finding that fit for 'Reacher.' The 'Reacher' fans of the book, their reaction to the show has just been a dream. Season 2 is awesome. And as great as season one was, I think season two delivers beyond that, and I do think there’s a good chance that that show will be back next year."

The full video can be seen below:

What Will Happen in Reacher Season 2?

With most of the Reacher novels moving to different cities with each story, which Season 2 is also expected to do, Alan Ritchson will have a number of new cast members by his side.

Already confirmed to join the series are Inhumans' Serinda Swan and Peacemaker's Robert Patrick alongside a few other newcomers, with Season 2 confirmed to take inspiration from Lee Child's 11th book, Bad Luck and Trouble.

In that book, Reacher has his fixation on math triggered when someone anonymously deposits money into his bank account, leading him to deduce that it could only be from a member of his elite team of army investigators. Connecting the dots from a number of murders while reuniting with survivors from his team, that group falls back into form as they work to solve a new mystery.

With Season 2 expected to run for a new set of eight episodes the way Season 1 did, Amazon is hoping for Reacher to return to another round of solid reception after Season 1 earned a 92% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

And taking into account that Child has two dozen other books in his series, many are already looking forward beyond Season 2 to see how long Ritchson and the cast can keep this Prime show going.

Reacher Season 2 is set to arrive on Prime Video in December.