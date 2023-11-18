Reacher Season 2 Celebrates Release Date With New Official Poster

Amazon Prime Video's Reacher series celebrated its upcoming release date with a fresh new poster highlighting its leading star.

Based on the Jack Reacher book series and following the efforts of Tom Cruise's big-screen duology based on those novels, Alan Ritchson takes on the leading role in the Prime Video reboot that debuted in February 2022.

The first eight episodes were based on Lee Child's 1997 debut novel, Killing Floor, with Ritchson's former military man being arrested in Georgia before he investigates a wild conspiracy with corrupt higher-ups in town.

Amazon Prime Video shared a new poster for Season 2 of Reacher, putting Alan Ritchson's leading character front and center under the title card.

The poster also highlighted Season 2's upcoming release date, indicating that new episodes will begin streaming on Prime Video starting on December 15.

Reacher Season 2 will bring eight new episodes, with episodes airing at 7 p.m. ET on Friday nights.

The season is confirmed to bring Reacher Season 2's first three episodes on December 15, with the likelihood being that the rest of the episodes will premiere one at a time on a weekly basis.

With that assumption, here is a look at Season 2's projected release schedule for the end of 2023 and early 2024:

Episode 1 - December 15

Episode 2 - December 15

Episode 3 - December 15

Episode 4 - December 22

Episode 5 - December 29

Episode 6 - January 5

Episode 7 - January 12

Episode 8 - January 19

This comes after a promotional video from Prime Video in July confirmed that Reacher Season 2 was confirmed for a December start timeframe.

Will Prime Video Change Reacher's Release Strategy?

Considering the success that Reacher Season 1 had during its initial run on Prime Video, utilizing a similar release strategy for Season 2 should bring a similar level of anticipation for fans waiting to see more of Jack Reacher's adventures.

Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders also told fans in an interview with Collider in late 2022 that the next season would be "awesome" and that it "delivers beyond" what came through in Season 1:

"It's going really well. Alan is back, and he is so fantastic in the role. I'm so proud of the producers [for] finding that fit for Reacher. The Reacher fans of the book, their reaction to the show has just been a dream. Season 2 is awesome. And as great as season one was, I think season two delivers beyond that, and I do think there's a good chance that that show will be back next year."

Season 2 will bring Alan Ritchson back into the spotlight for the first time since his role in the hit summer 2023 blockbuster Fast X, joining plenty of returning stars from Season 1 such as Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, and Shaun Sipos.

Reacher Season 2 will bring its first three episodes to Amazon Prime Video on December 15.