Reacher Season 4: Release Estimates & All Confirmed Details

Reacher Season 4 is already a topic of conversation as the hit Amazon Prime Video show gets set to come back for another slate of episodes.

Behind an impressive cast of characters in Reacher Season 3, the show's new episodes have already given Amazon Prime Video another massive success. Less than three weeks after its debut, it became the streamer's most-watched returning season of television in Prime Video history.

Considering how much success the show has had since its 2022 debut, Reacher has consistently been granted early renewals, allowing new episodes to be developed quickly.

Reacher Season 4 Has Been Announced

Amazon Prime Video

Long before Reacher Season 3's first episodes debuted in February 2025, Prime Video confirmed the show would live on and have more episodes filmed for release.

In October 2024, six months before the first episodes of Season 3 arrived, Deadline confirmed Reacher would be renewed for a fourth season. At the time, no other details were confirmed other than Alan Ritchson being set to return as the titular Jack Reacher.

Season 4 Starts Filming This Summer

Speaking with Tech Radar, Reacher book author Lee Child shared news on when the next season of the Amazon Prime Video show would commence.

According to him in February, Season 4 was already "written and ready to go" as the Prime Video team planned to "start shooting in the summer:"

"That's already decided and prepared in advance. It's written and it's ready to go. It's going to start shooting in the summer. The speculation of what next would really be about Season 5. And, you know, let's hope that happens."

When Could Reacher Season 4 Release?

With Reacher Season 4 now set to begin filming sometime this summer, the real question is when new episodes will be ready to air.

For reference, filming for Season 1 took place between April 15 and July 30, 2021, before its eight episodes began streaming on Prime Video on February 4, 2022 (about 10 months between the start of filming and release).

While information is not known about when Season 2 began filming, production wrapped up on February 24, 2023, before new episodes debuted on December 15, 2023 (10 months). This gap was partially due to the writers' and actors' strikes that dominated headlines in the spring and summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, Season 3 reportedly finished in July 2024 ahead of the season starting on February 20, 2025 (seven months).

Should filming go according to schedule this summer (approximately three to five months), production should be complete sometime in September or October. As long as that remains the case, Season 4 could be ready for an early 2026 debut, possibly in the same February timeframe Season 1 and Season 3 used.

Alan Ritchson May Have Hinted Which Book Season 4 Will Adapt

Currently, there is no confirmed information on which Reacher book will be adapted to the screen for Season 4. For reference, Season 1 used the first book (Killing Floor), Season 2 utilized the 11th book (Bad Luck and Trouble), and Season 3 took inspiration from the seventh book (Persuader).

With no real trend seen in the selection for which book the show will use, predicting which one will be adapted for Season 4 is nearly impossible. However, recent comments from Lee Child and Alan Ritchson may have given fans a hint at what's on the way.

Speaking with Business Insider (per Watchin America), Child singled out The Midnight Line (his 22nd Reacher book) as one he would love to see made into a new season. He called this book the one he is "proudest of" and said he would be "interested to see" how it would be used for new episodes of the show:

"The book that I am proudest of is 'The Midnight Line,' which is about the opioid crisis, written from a very sympathetic point of view, from the addict’s point of view, And I do not know how that would play on TV, but that would be one that I’d be interested to see."

Ritchson expressed his own interest in seeing that same book used for the Reacher show, calling Child "very progressive in these books." With this book having been released in 2017, Ritchson also liked the idea of embracing "a more modern story:"

"I do like that book, It’s fun watching the content of the books evolve. He started writing these in the '90s. Some of the concepts that he tackles… He’s very progressive in these books and to watch the conversation change over time is a lot of fun. It’d be fun to tackle a more modern story."

For perspective, Killing Floor was released in 1997, Bad Luck and Trouble in 2007, and Persuader in 2003.

In this book, Reacher finds a West Point Graduation ring in a pawn shop before buying it in hopes of getting it back to his original owner. This leads him to believe the owner had financial issues that forced him to sell it, arguing that no West Point graduate would part with something that valuable unless they had to.

Prime Video is unlikely to confirm which book is being used in Season 4 until a time closer to when production begins.

The last two episodes of Reacher Season 3 debut on Thursday, March 20, and Thursday, March 27 at 3 a.m. ET.

