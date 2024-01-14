Reacher Season 3 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

As Reacher Season 2 approaches the end of its run on Amazon Prime Video, the cast and crew are already preparing for the upcoming release of Season 3.

With only one episode remaining in Reacher Season 2, the series remains one of the most popular in the streaming world, sitting at a stellar 94% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes over its first two seasons.

Featuring Fast X star Alan Ritchson as Major Jack Reacher, the show brings author Lee Child's Jack Reacher books to life and follows two big-screen Jack Reacher movies from Tom Cruise before Ritchson took over the role in 2022.

When Is Reacher Season 3 Releasing?

Prime Video

Reacher is officially confirmed to return to Amazon Prime Video for Season 3.

Before Season 2 debuted on December 15, series star Alan Ritchson appeared in a video on Prime Video's panel at Brazil's CCXP convention announcing that he'd started filming for Season 3, which came alongside an extended look at Season 2.

That video went public on December 2, and on December 6, Ritchson took to Instagram to share an image of himself covering up his tattoos in preparation for shooting the new season of Reacher.

When CinemaBlend asked which Jack Reacher book Season 3 will bring to life, Ritchson could only say that it was one of his "favorite books" from the series and that it would "make people very happy" when it's revealed:

"Have we announced it yet? The Season 3 book? How much you got? I wish I could! It’s one of my favorite books. This is, like, on every top 10 list. This is gonna make people very happy, this book."

When looking at the shooting schedule for the show, Season 1 was filmed from April 2021 until July 2021 before the full season dropped on Amazon Prime Video on February 4, 2022.

This translates to about three and a half months of filming and close to 10 months between the start of shooting and the show's release.

Production for Season 2 then ran from Fall 2022 until late February 2023 before the series returned on December 15, 2023, giving the series over a year of work between the start of shooting and release.

Star Maria Sten indicated in December that the series' return was delayed due to the actors' and writers' strikes that dominated headlines in Summer 2023.

Speaking with Retro Cool Nerd in an interview from December 2023, Ritchson indicated that "quite a bit" of Season 3 was already shot while teasing that "the best season" of the show yet was on the way:

"People are saying this is gonna be the best season we’ve had yet, and we’ve shot quite a bit, so that’s promising."

Taking that timeframe into account, filming for Season 3 should likely finish up sometime in either February or March. Assuming there are no unforeseen delays, the new season could potentially hit Amazon Prime Video in late 2024.

Who's Cast In Reacher Season 3?

The first two seasons of Reacher only had two cast members appear in both full sets of episodes, those being Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher and Maria Sten's Frances Neagley.

The only exception to that was Malcolm Goodwin's Oscar Finlay, who made a surprise appearance in Season 2, Episode 4, although he's only been mentioned in passing since then in later episodes.

Thus far, Ritchson is the only actor officially confirmed to reprise his role in Reacher Season 3, sharing multiple pictures and videos from the Season 3 set as he continues leading the way in this series.

While Sten may be back as Neagley after starring in half of Season 1's eight episodes and all of Season 2, no reports have indicated her casting in Season 3 yet.

Outside of them, the show's cast for Season 3 will all depend on which Lee Child book the next eight episodes will adapt, as Reacher is known for never staying in one place for a long time in the books and the show.

What Will Happen in Reacher Season 3?

At this point, there is no way to accurately predict what will happen in Reacher Season 3 due to how extensive the show's source material from Lee Child is.

First coming to bookshelves in 1997, Child's Jack Reacher series now consists of an incredible 28 books, the latest one (titled The Secret) becoming available for purchase in October 2023. The author also has a new book in the works titled In Too Deep, although the 29th entry won't be ready for release until October 2024.

The Reacher series initially took an unsurprising route with Season 1 being based on Child's first Jack Reacher book, Killing Floor, as Ritchson's hero was introduced almost identically on screen to the way he was on the page.

Season 2 then jumped forward in Child's series by embracing the story told in his 11th book (released in 2007) titled Bad Luck and Trouble, leaving the door wide open for where Season 3 could go.

Although both Season 1 and Season 2 were adopted fairly faithfully from their source material, with Season 2 jumping ahead by 10 books, any of Child's other 26 Reacher books are on the table for the Season 3 plot. The only one that could be considered off the table is the aforementioned The Secret, which presumably won't hit shelves until long after Season 3 finishes filming.

Reacher Season 2 will conclude with Episode 8's debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, January 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.