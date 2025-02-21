Reacher Season 3 seemed to be missing a few episodes when it premiered on Amazon Prime Video, leaving plenty of confused fans.

Alan Ritchson is back at the heart of Reacher Season 3's cast. His new mission places him undercover in an illegal arms operation and face-to-face with a seven-foot bodyguard even bigger and scarier than him.

Reacher Season 3's Release Model Explained (Full Schedule)

Reacher Season 3 is officially underway, but some Amazon Prime Video subscribers streaming Alan Ritchson's latest tale have been left confused by only three of the promised eight episodes available to watch on premiere day.

Unlike services such as Netflix which releases its original series in binge-size drops, Amazon Prime Video still follows a weekly release model.

Reacher Season 3 will be no exception to this rule, as new episodes will be released every Thursday at 3 a.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video until the finale, "Unfinished Business," premieres on Thursday, March 20.

Akin to other blockbuster originals, Reacher began its third outing with a three-episode premiere on Thursday, February 20. The series will be released concurrently with Invincible Season 3, which recently set its finale premiere date.

The full release schedule for Reacher Season 3 can be seen below:

Episode 1, “Persuader" – Thursday, February 20 at 3 a.m. ET

Thursday, February 20 at 3 a.m. ET Episode 2, “Truckin’" – Thursday, February 20 at 3 a.m. ET

Thursday, February 20 at 3 a.m. ET Episode 3, “Number 2 with a Bullet" – Thursday, February 20 at 3 a.m. ET

Thursday, February 20 at 3 a.m. ET Episode 4, “Dominique” – Thursday, February 27 at 3 a.m. ET

Thursday, February 27 at 3 a.m. ET Episode 5, “Smackdown” – Thursday, March 6 at 3 a.m. ET

– Thursday, March 6 at 3 a.m. ET Episode 6, “Smoke on the Water” – Thursday, March 13 at 3 a.m. ET

– Thursday, March 13 at 3 a.m. ET Episode 7, “L.A. Story” – Thursday, March 20 at 3 a.m. ET

– Thursday, March 20 at 3 a.m. ET Episode 8, “Unfinished Business” – Thursday, March 27 at 3 a.m. ET

Reacher caught an early renewal for Season 4 at Amazon Prime Video in October 2024, meaning this won't be the last fans see of the titular veteran. No premiere date was confirmed, but it wouldn't be surprising to see it debut in 2026.

New episodes of Reacher Season 3 will be released every Thursday at 3 a.m. ET, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.