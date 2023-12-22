Reacher Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Reacher Season 2 is moving along quickly with its release schedule as Episode 5 inches closer to its arrival.

Amazon Prime Video dove back into Reacher's story with Season 2's three-episode debut on December 14 after Season 1 broke viewing records for the streamer back in February 2022.

When Will Reacher Season 2, Episode 5 Debut?

Amazon Prime Video confirmed the upcoming release schedule for Episode 5 of Reacher Season 2.

Episode 5 will debut on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 28.

Starting with Episode 4's premiere on December 21, Reacher brings one new episode per week every Thursday night, which will continue until the season ends in mid-January 2024.

The full expected release schedule for Reacher Season 2 can be seen below, with each episode expected to debut on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET on its respective premiere day:

Episode 5: December 28, 2023

Episode 6: January 4, 2024

Episode 7: January 11, 2024

Episode 8: January 18, 2024

What Will Happen in Reacher Season 2, Episode 5?

With Reacher now halfway through its second season, the last four episodes are set to dive heavily into more action and drama as the mystery behind the murders of multiple members of Reacher's unit becomes clearer.

Episode 4 uncovered a new piece of that mystery as Reacher and crew realized that somebody from their 110th Special Investigators unit, Tony Swan, may have been dirty, seeing him in a picture with the team from New Age Technologies.

This later led to a reunion with Season 1's Oscar Finlay (played by Malcolm Goodwin) in Boston, Massachusetts, who helped the team learn more about the Little Wing defense system operating under New Age.

The latest Reacher entry ends with Team Reacher getting assaulted as they try to refuel with some food, with the gang who assaulted them being hired by Robert Patrick's Shane Langston as they realize how much danger they're truly in.

And with New Age now firmly in their sights after numerous casualties on both sides of the fight, more layers in this story should unfold quickly once Episode 5 adds to the journey.

Reacher Season 2, Episode 5 will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, December 21, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.