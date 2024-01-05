Reacher Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Reacher trio

Amazon Prime Video is approaching the end of Season 2 of Reacher as Episode 7’s premiere date inches closer.

Reacher Season 2 kicked off on Prime Video on December 15 with a triple-header as Alan Ritchson returned as the titular hero from Lee Child’s Jack Reacher books.

Following that premiere, the 6’5” behemoth took the spotlight weekly through the end of 2023 amongst his 110th Special Investigators Unit.

When Will Reacher Season 2, Episode 7 Debut?

Reacher trio
Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video confirmed the release schedule for Reacher Season 2 Episode 7 after Episode 6 hit the streamer on Thursday, January 4

Episode 7 will begin streaming on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 11.

Starting with the Episode 4 premiere on December 21, 2023, Prime Video has delivered one new Reacher episode per week every Thursday night. 

This schedule will continue until Season 2 finishes with Episode 8 on January 18.

The full expected release schedule for the rest of Season 2 can be seen below, with both episodes expected to debut on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET:

  • Episode 7: Thursday, January 11, 2024
  • Episode 8: Thursday, January 18, 2024

What Will Happen in Reacher Season 2, Episode 7?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of Reacher.

With only two episodes remaining as Reacher and his team continually fight off incoming attacks, there is only a little bit of time left to uncover the truth behind the New Age Technologies conspiracy with the Little Wing project.

The biggest challenge moving forward will be pushing on after Domenick Lombardozzi's Guy Russo met a brutal end, taking three bullets to the chest while protecting former New Age director Marlo Burns' young daughter.

The team is also anxious to learn more about their likely turncoat teammate Tony Swan, whom they are realizing is more deeply involved in the conspiracy than they could have ever imagined.

All of this comes as Reacher and Dixon continue to get closer to one another, although viewers are concerned about Reacher possibly finding out that somebody else on his team could be dirty outside of Swan.

After Reacher's first true meeting with Robert Patrick's villainous Shane Langston ended in a shootout and Russo's death, Reacher's quest for vengeance for his fallen friends will push him to finish his mission by any means necessary.

The first six episodes of Reacher Season 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Episode 7 will debut at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 11.

