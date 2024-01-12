Reacher Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Reacher Season 2 is quickly approaching the end of its run on Amazon Prime Video as fans wait for Episode 8’s upcoming release.

After a triple-header of episodes kicked off Reacher Season 2’s release slate on December 15, the series continues to shine as one of Prime Video’s top-performing projects.

As Alan Ritchson continues in the titular role, often being compared to his predecessor in Tom Cruise along the way, fans remain on the edge of their seats waiting to see how his second season of work comes to an end.

When Will Reacher Season 2, Episode 8 Premiere?

Amazon Prime Video confirmed the release schedule for Reacher Season 2, Episode 8 after Episode 7 debuted on Thursday, January 11.

Episode 8 will begin streaming on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 18.

Starting with the Episode 4 premiere on December 21, 2023, Prime Video delivered one new Reacher episode per week every Thursday night.

Episode 8 will also be the final entry in Season 1, matching the eight-episode slate seen in 2022's Season 1.

What Will Happen in Reacher Season 2 Finale?

After being ambushed in a graveyard and seeing Detective Guy Russo shot and killed, Team Reacher is dealing with plenty of other problems heading into Season 2's final episode.

The biggest of those problems came when Serinda Swan's Karla Dixon and Shaun Sipos' David O'Donnell were taken as hostages and tortured by Robert Patrick's Shane Langston and his team of mercenaries.

Once Reacher finds them, he winds up face-to-face with Langston for Season 2's ultimate showdown, all while Langston pushes toward the final stages of his plan to get hundreds of missiles out onto the streets.

As Reacher looks to keep both his team and other associated parties safe during this investigation, all will come to a head in Episode 8 as he does everything in his power to keep dangerous weaponry from taking out countless innocent lives.

