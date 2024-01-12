Reacher Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher talking on the phone in Reacher season 2

Reacher Season 2 is quickly approaching the end of its run on Amazon Prime Video as fans wait for Episode 8’s upcoming release.

After a triple-header of episodes kicked off Reacher Season 2’s release slate on December 15, the series continues to shine as one of Prime Video’s top-performing projects.

As Alan Ritchson continues in the titular role, often being compared to his predecessor in Tom Cruise along the way, fans remain on the edge of their seats waiting to see how his second season of work comes to an end.

When Will Reacher Season 2, Episode 8 Premiere?

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher Season 2 Episode 8 ending
Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video confirmed the release schedule for Reacher Season 2, Episode 8 after Episode 7 debuted on Thursday, January 11.

Episode 8 will begin streaming on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 18.

Starting with the Episode 4 premiere on December 21, 2023, Prime Video delivered one new Reacher episode per week every Thursday night.

Episode 8 will also be the final entry in Season 1, matching the eight-episode slate seen in 2022's Season 1.

What Will Happen in Reacher Season 2 Finale?

After being ambushed in a graveyard and seeing Detective Guy Russo shot and killed, Team Reacher is dealing with plenty of other problems heading into Season 2's final episode.

The biggest of those problems came when Serinda Swan's Karla Dixon and Shaun Sipos' David O'Donnell were taken as hostages and tortured by Robert Patrick's Shane Langston and his team of mercenaries.

Once Reacher finds them, he winds up face-to-face with Langston for Season 2's ultimate showdown, all while Langston pushes toward the final stages of his plan to get hundreds of missiles out onto the streets.

As Reacher looks to keep both his team and other associated parties safe during this investigation, all will come to a head in Episode 8 as he does everything in his power to keep dangerous weaponry from taking out countless innocent lives.

Reacher Season 2 will conclude with Episode 8, which debuts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Reacher (Season 2)
Release Date
December 15, 2023
Platform
Prime Video
Actors
Alan Ritchson
Maria Sten
Serinda Swan
Genres
Action
Adventure
Drama
- About The Author: Richard Nebens
Richard Nebens joined The Direct in March 2020, now serving as the site's Senior Writer and also working as an assistant editor and content creator. He started his journalism career as a hobby in 2019 and is passionate about sharing news and stories from the entertainment industry, especially comic book movies, comedy, and sci-fi. Richard looks to expand his knowledge about movies and TV every day, and he is eager to stay locked into the latest releases and breaking news at every opportunity.

LATEST NEWS

Oppenheimer's Peacock Streaming Release Window Revealed
NCIS 2024: Release Schedule of New Season & Spin-offs (Confirmed)
The Boys Season 4: New Photo Spoils 1 Hero's Surprise Return
The Crown Season 7: Will It Ever Release?
Disney+ Adds Special New Collection for Doctor Who

TRENDING

The OA's Viral School Scene Explained
Marvel Officially Canonizes 6 Netflix Shows on New MCU Timeline
Samsung S24 Release Date Speculation, Ultra News, Price Projections, Pre-Order Details and More
Who Is Justin Chien? 4 Things to Know About The Brothers Sun Star
The Bear Season 3 Gets Official Release Update