Reacher Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Reacher will continue its run on Amazon Prime Video with Season 2, Episode 6's release date on the horizon.

Starting with a three-episode premiere on December 15, Reacher Season 2 is pushing into its back half. Alan Ritchson's hero is uncovering a whole new conspiracy as he looks to avenge his friends' deaths.

When Will Reacher Season 2, Episode 6 Debut?

Amazon Prime Video confirmed the release schedule for Episode 6 of Reacher Season 2.

Episode 6 will debut on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Starting with Episode 4's premiere on December 21, Prime Video delivers one new Reacher episode per week every Thursday night, which will continue until Season 2 finishes in mid-January 2024.

The full expected release schedule for Reacher Season 2 can be seen below, with each episode expected to debut on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET on its respective premiere day:

Episode 6: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Episode 7: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Episode 8: Thursday, January 18, 2024

What Will Happen in Reacher Season 2, Episode 6?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Reacher Season 2, Episode 5.

After Reacher and his team are attacked in broad daylight at a funeral in Episode 5, it's clear that the battle between protagonists and antagonists is coming to a head quickly.

Particularly concerning for the team is the fact that one of their old team members previously thought to be dead, Tony Swan, might not only be alive but working for the other team, supplying weapons and intel to a dirty organization.

On top of that, Reacher learns from Guy Russo that Shane Langston's team is made up of old NYPD cops who retired after being investigated, teasing how dangerous they are as the show's heroes dig deeper into this mystery.

And although Swan was the only one on that team who doesn't fit the billing of a former cop, it's becoming clearer that Reacher's old friend may not be as clean as the titular hero hoped he was in the first few episodes.

With only one episode coming per week for the rest of the season, anticipation is quickly building to see how Reacher will avenge his friends and take down New Age Technologies.

Considering plans for Season 3 are already in place with filming moving forward presently, many will anticipate seeing how this season ends before Reacher takes on his next epic adventure.

The first five episodes of Reacher Season 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Episode 6 will debut at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 4, 2024.