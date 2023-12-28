Reacher Gets Attacked at Graveyard In New Reacher Season 2 Clip (Exclusive)

The Direct has an exclusive sneak peek at Reacher Season 2, Episode 5 courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

After a three-episode premiere on December 14, Episode 4 put Reacher and his team in danger as they traveled to Boston, setting up a full-blown brawl while investigating the murders at the heart of this season.

Reuniting with Season 1's Oscar Finlay as Malcolm Goodwin rejoined the Reacher cast, Alan Ritchson's hero hopes to dive deeper into the conspiracy at New Age Technologies and find the one responsible for taking out his team members.

Reacher Season 2 Clip Brings New Shootout

The Direct is thrilled to exclusively share a never-before-seen clip from Season 2, Episode 5 of Reacher, which will debut on Thursday, December 28.

The clip sees Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher at a funeral service for his lost comrade Calvin Franz, whose murder pushed him to reunite his old teammates from the 110th Special Investigators unit to start Season 2.

The service quickly becomes a battleground as Reacher notices shooters from across the road, with bullets flying before Reacher, Karla Dixon, Frances Neagly, and David O’Donnell get everybody to scatter to safety.

The full clip can be seen here:

What Will Happen in Reacher Season 2, Episode 5?

Based on this clip, Team Reacher will be inching closer to finding out the truth behind Franz's death as they investigate the disturbing conspiracy brewing behind New Age Technologies.

Episode 4 saw the team grapple with the possibility that one of their old team members may have been in bed with New Age while also learning about the Little Wing program that could put the team in serious trouble.

Reacher learned from a dirty senator that this program is based out of New York and Denver, which could lead the team to split up and check out both cities while also paying their respects to Franz.

But with Robert Patrick's Shane Langston hot on the group's trail as he works to keep his operation going, the back half of Season 2 shouldn't lack for high-stakes battles or dangerous fights between both sides.

Reacher Season 2, Episode 5 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Thursday, December 28.