Reacher Spinoff Receives First Photo & Update From Prime Video Star

Neagley, Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Reacher spinoff, got a thrilling production update courtesy of a first photo from the set.

While Reacher is at the start of its third season, Prime Video gave a first-season greenlight for a spin-off series centered on Maria Sten's Frances Neagley. Sten's heroine is the only actor outside of Alan Ritchson to appear in all three seasons of Reacher, and now, she gets a chance to shine in a solo setting.

The Neagley series was first announced in October 2024, leaving many wondering how long it would be until the show was ready.

Maria Sten Celebrates Reacher Spinoff "Neagley" Production Start

Neagley star Maria Sten shared the first official look into production on her Amazon Prime Video Reacher spinoff.

Donning one of her classic Neagley costumes and holding a clapperboard, Neagley posed with a smile in an Instagram picture from a set depicting a hospital.

Instagram

She also shared the following caption, teasing how Prime Video has "cooked up an incredible show with such a stellar cast" and expressing her excitement for people to see what's in store:

"It’s officially official people! 'Neagley' is happening! Our creative team has cooked up an incredible show with such a stellar cast and I can’t wait to share more details as we continue production… All I can say for now is welcome to Neagley’s world. It’s time for coco pops!!"

This comes as Sten makes her most recent appearance as Neagley in Reacher Season 3, which is at the start of its run on Prime Video (see more about Reacher Season 3's cast here).

What To Expect From Reacher Spinoff

In terms of what will happen with Neagley's story, there have been no plot details teased for the series since its announcement. Additionally, with star Anthony Michael Hall hinting at changes in Reacher Season 3 from the books it is based on, anything is on the table for Maria Sten's solo project.

The bigger question moving forward is when exactly the thrilling new spinoff will be released, especially considering how successful Reacher has been for Prime Video.

For perspective, Reacher Season 1 debuted in February 2022, about six months after it finished filming. Season 2 took a little longer, coming out in December 2023 after filming finished that February, which was largely due to the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes that shut down productions across Hollywood.

Presuming Neagley is early in its filming schedule, the show should have cameras rolling for about three to six months. Taking the longer end of that into account and assuming a few more months of post-production, Neagley should not be expected to debut on Prime Video until sometime in early 2026.

New episodes of Reacher Season 3 premiere every Thursday on Prime Video at midnight PT.