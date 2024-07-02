Here is when audiences can expect the release of every remaining episode for The Boys Season 4.

The Boys Season 4 debuted on June 13 with its first three episodes, continuing the drama from Season 3 and its spin-off series Gen V.

With tensions nearing a breaking point, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has been distracted by focusing on his mortality while Homelander (Antony Starr) grapples with his past and struggles to raise his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti).

However, Season 4 is now on its home stretch, leading to another catastrophic collision.

The Boys Season 4 Remaining Release Schedule

The Boys

Fans of The Boys can look forward to the remaining few episodes of Season 4, which will continue to drop on Amazon Prime Video next month.

New episodes are scheduled to be released on Thursdays at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

Here's what to expect, beginning with Episode on July 4:

Episode 6 - "Dirty Business:" Thursday, July 4

Episode 7 - "The Insider:" Thursday, July 11

Episode 8 - "Assassination Run:" Thursday, July 18

Episode 5 introduced key developments with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and the continued hunt for the ultimate weapon to kill Supes.

What Will Happen in Episode 6 of The Boys?

In Episode 5, after Hugh Sr. (Simon Pegg) awakens from his coma, Daphne (Rosemarie DeWitt) admits to giving him Compound V, leading Hughie to reconnect with his parents.

Unfortunately, Hugh Sr. turns into an uncontrollable killing machine, leading to Hughie putting his dad to rest.

In addition, Vought presenter Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) is killed by The Seven under Homelander's orders, and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) turns himself in to the police for his past murderous crimes.

The Boys discover a virus that kills Supes, and Butcher plans to use a kidnapped scientist, Sameer (Omid Abtahi), to replicate it. This will likely play a key part in Episode 6 and beyond, as this new virus (which debuted in Gen V) is the best chance humanity has of taking down Homelander.

In addition, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) has recruited Ashley (Colby Minifie) to start playing both sides, likely to become a major element of The Boys' potential success, while also putting themselves at major risk for death.

Viewers should also look out for more of a focus on Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry) in Episode 6, after a dramatic clash on national TV, their public feud will likely be in the spotlight once again.

The wild card presented in Episode 5 was Ryan's new desire to "help" people, leading to an assistant slapping Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne) repeatedly.

The Boys Season 4 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more about The Boys:

Starlight Actress Erin Moriarty's Plastic Surgery Allegation Response & Backlash Explained

Laz Alonso's Weight Loss: The Boys Actor Reveals Why He's 'Trimming Down'

The Boys: Firecracker's Secret Metoclopramide Explained