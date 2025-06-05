Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Reveals Who Marcus Ends Up With

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 indicated who Marcus Baker (Felix Mallard) will end up with, and she's the perfect choice. Netflix's hit drama series follows the story of the complicated mother-daughter dynamic of Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Virginia Miller (Antonia Gentry) as they navigate the ups and downs of their lives after they start fresh in Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

One of the characters introduced in the pair's newfound community is Marcus, Ginny's next-door neighbor, with whom she developed romantic feelings in Season 1. While the pair were together for most of Season 2, Marcus had to break up with Ginny after realizing he was not suitable for her because he had his own issues to resolve, mainly his depression.

Do Ginny and Marcus Get Back Together In Season 3?

Netflix

Marcus' journey in Ginny & Georgia Season 3 mostly revolved around his battle with depression. This meant he distanced himself from Ginny because he did not want to hurt her even more. Still, Season 3 made it clear that Marcus still loved her no matter what, as evidenced by his continued support for her. Marcus and Ginny almost kissed at one point, and they had to endure their will-they-won't-they-dynamic for most of the season.

A turning point came for Ginny after discovering she was pregnant after hooking up with her poetry classmate, Wolfe. Given that Georgia is occupied with her potential jail time and trial (which is being broadcast nationwide), Marcus was the one who accompanied Ginny to the abortion clinic after she decided to let go of the baby because she wasn't ready.

While battling his depression, Marcus tried his best to overcome it with therapy, but he was overwhelmed by his struggles, which is why he ended up resorting to alcohol as a solution. His addiction became worse, with him being forced to go into rehab at the end of the season.

Before doing so, Marcus declared to Ginny that he never stopped loving her, and they even shared a kiss to seal his affection for her.

While on his way to rehab, Marcus was reading Ginny's love poem for him. Reading it made him smile, further cementing his strong romantic feelings for her. Although Marcus was all alone in the end, Season 3 made it clear that he will most likely end up with Ginny when it is all said and done because their love for each other knows no bounds.

Do Abby and Marcus Get Together?

Netflix

Abby Littman (Katie Douglas) is Ginny's close friend and a member of her inner circle alongside Max and Norah. While Abby previously admitted that she had a crush on Marcus in the past, she had a different path and problems to deal with in the brand-new season, meaning that she did not end up with Marcus.

Instead, Ginny & Georgia Season 3 focused on Abby's growing closeness with Ginny, the continued consequences of her eating disorder, and her discovery of her sexuality. The new season also revealed more of Abby's tense relationship with her mother and how she struggled when her dad left them for another woman.

The closeness between Ginny and Abby introduced a fresh dynamic between the pair, especially after Abby's racism issue with Ginny in Season 1. Abby, not Max, was even the first to find out about Wolfe and Ginny's breakup (she did not find out about Ginny's pregnancy, though).

Netflix

Ginny & Georgia Season 3's ending saw a happy ending for Abby after she ended up with Tris (Noah Lamanna), her peer tutor. They sealed their relationship with a kiss, cementing that she found comfort with them.