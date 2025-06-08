Ginny and Georgia Explains Why Paul Leaves Georgia In Season 3

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 explained why Paul Randolph (Scott Porter) left his wife, Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), amid his house arrest and ongoing trial. The new season of Netflix's much-anticipated drama series explored the ramifications of Georgia's arrest for the murder of Tom Fuller (Vincent Legault). The arrest was significant because it happened during Georgia and Paul's dream wedding.

Among Georgia's lovers in the series, Paul is the most stable and understanding of her situation. He is also the current mayor of Wellsbury, Massachusetts. Although Zion (Georgia's first love and Ginny's biological father) briefly threatened their future together, Georgia eventually chose Paul as her husband.

However, Georgia and Paul's happily ever after came crashing down in Ginny and Georgia Season 3, which had something to do with Georgia's reckless actions.

So Why Does Paul Leave Georgia?

Netflix

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 began with Georgia in prison, and Paul did everything he could to get her out before it was too late. Thankfully, Paul hired a brilliant lawyer, while Georgia used her charm on the judge to be released on bail and placed under house arrest.

While Georgia came clean to Paul about her dark past before their wedding, she left out some crucial details from her husband, such as her involvement in the deaths of two of her former partners and, most recently, Tom Fuller's murder. This led Paul to question his choices involving Georgia, wondering if his wife is innocent. It also didn't help that his assistant, Nick, spilled some of Georgia's secrets, but Paul still chose her despite everything.

However, Georgia's arrest badly damaged Paul's reputation as the Mayor of Wellsbury. The citizens questioned why he was still choosing his wife, who private investigator Gabriel Cordova branded a serial killer during the trial (read more on why he decided to snitch on Georgia in Ginny and Georgia Season 3).

Seeing that Paul is slowly succumbing to the pressure and is on the verge of losing his mayorship, Georgia made a reckless move by faking her pregnancy after she used Ginny's positive pregnancy test as evidence to show Paul that she is having their baby. While it did make him stay by Georgia's side for a while, Paul eventually discovered her lies, leading to him leaving Georgia for good. Making matters worse, Paul also publicly divorced Georgia to rebuild his reputation with the citizens of Wellsbury.

Based on what happened, it was all Georgia's fault, and her desperation to make him stay led to Paul's decision to leave her behind.

Will Paul Return in Ginny & Georgia Season 4?

Netflix

Although Paul Randolph left Georgia for good in Ginny and Georgia Season 3, his story is far from over, especially after the big twist in the end that Georgia is actually pregnant (for real, this time).

Given that Georgia slept with Paul and Joe (Raymond Ablack) before finding out the truth, the two men are strong candidates to be Georgia's baby daddy.

Ginny and Georgia Season 4 could explore more about how Georgia deals with pregnancy news, and she could even try to convince Paul that she is indeed pregnant and not faking it this time around. It goes without saying that convincing Paul might be harder. As selfish as it sounds, reuniting with Georgia (after being proven not guilty) could be the best thing to happen for Paul's mayorship.

Still, it would all boil down to whether Paul really is the father of Georgia's baby, considering his now ex-wife might've already fallen in love with Joe.