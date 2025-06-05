Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Reveals If They're Pregnant (& With a Big Twist)

Ginny and Georgia Season 3's emotional ending revealed if the two titular characters are pregnant, and a new twist cemented the central storyline of Season 4. The latest season of Netflix's trending drama series had many twists and turns, with Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) mainly at the center of it due to being arrested at the end of Season 2 for killing Tom Fuller (Vincent Legault).

A good chunk of Ginny and Georgia Season 3 focused on Georgia's trial and downfall after details about her dark past unraveled, such as her ties to the mysterious deaths of her two ex-husbands and her involvement with petty crimes.

Meanwhile, Ginny's (Antonia Gentry) journey centered around struggling to navigate her family's sudden rise to prominence due to her mother's trial being broadcast nationwide, leading her to make significant decisions that would impact her future.

Does Ginny Get Pregnant In Season 3?

Netflix

Ginny & Georgia's Season 3 saw Ginny endure the consequences of Georgia's actions, which placed her in difficult situations. After her father, Zion, took her away from Georgia at the end of Episode 5, Ginny was in a dark place mentally and emotionally. She started to rebel against Zion and hooked up with her poetry classmate and love interest, Wolfe (Ty Doran).

Ginny even took matters into her own hands by manipulating her brother, Austin (Diesel La Torraca), and Cynthia (Sabrina Grdevich) to give false statements during the trial and pin the blame on Gil (Aaron Ashmore) for Tom's death. While she successfully helped her mother get out of jail, her relationship with Austin was forever damaged due to her manipulation.

In another bombshell of a twist, Season 3 revealed that Ginny was pregnant and Wolfe is the father. Ginny confided in Georgia about her next steps, asking her if keeping the baby is the right choice or if an abortion would be an easy way out. Georgia gave her the freedom to choose, telling her that she would still love her no matter her choice.

Speaking with TUDUM, Antonia Gentry shared that it was always Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert's plan to get Ginny pregnant in Season 3, noting that Ginny is in a better position to make the correct decision because she is surrounded by an appropriate "support system:"

"The show is really just about how Ginny and Georgia are mirrors and reflections of each other. Ginny going through a pregnancy the same way that Georgia did, but having the support system in her decision for what to do about it, is the key difference between the two."

In the end, Ginny chose to abort the baby because she felt she wasn't ready for the responsibility. This decision was the right move for Ginny, considering she is still in high school and being a mom would send her on a similar path to her mother.

Is Georgia Pregnant In Ginny and Georgia Season 3?

Netflix

Georgia used Ginny's pregnancy as an inspiration to lure Paul back into her life by telling him she was pregnant. She even showed Ginny's positive pregnancy test to convince Paul that she was bearing their child. However, Georgia's plan backfired after Paul found out the truth, and he left her for good.

In Season 3, Georgia's romantic dilemma included another guy: Joe (played by Raymond Ablack, one of the main cast members of Ginny & Georgia Season 3), her former classmate who harbored feelings for her. Throughout the three seasons of the Netflix series, Joe's lingering feelings for Georgia became apparent, but he chose to keep them out of respect for her newfound relationship and eventual marriage to Paul.

After Paul left her, Georgia further spiraled into misery, but Joe swooped in to save her. The pair started to act on their feelings, and they hooked up. Season 3 ended with Ginny noticing that Georgia has been drinking milk nonstop, which she does whenever she's pregnant.

Although Georgia never had a pregnancy test that showed her being pregnant, the milk connection was more than enough to confirm fans' suspicions about her actual status.

Moreover, in the same interview with TUDUM, Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert confirmed that Georgia was indeed pregnant at the end of Season 3, but the identity of the father remains unknown:

"Ginny gets pregnant, Georgia fakes a pregnancy, and then Georgia really gets pregnant, and we don’t know who the dad is. And when you say these things out loud, you’re like, ‘What in the world is this show?!"

Who Got Georgia Pregnant?

Netflix

During Georgia's downward spiral, she slept with two guys in a short amount of time: her current husband, Paul, and her longtime lover, Joe. This means that either of them could be the father of Georgia's new baby, and this is a massive twist heading into the already-confirmed Season 4 of the Netflix series.

This new twist involving Georgia's pregnancy comes at an unexpected time since she wants to start fresh and focus on Ginny and Austin after being freed from the murder case that she spent all of Season 3 fighting against. The pregnancy presents fresh challenges for Georgia, but it might end up being a good thing since it would allow her to abandon her reckless ways and focus on being a good person.

Unlike Ginny, there is a strong reason to believe that Georgia will push through with her pregnancy and keep the baby. While she had already proven that she could be a single mother, Ginny could push her to find out the identity of the new baby's real father so that she could start fresh.

Among the potential baby daddy candidates, Joe is the most plausible candidate to be Georgia's new baby's father.

Joe's love for Georgia remained unchanged all these years, even after learning the truth about her dark past. At one point in Season 3, Georgia admitted to Joe that she started to have feelings for him as well, which meant that there was already a reason for them to organically get together. Ginny and Georgia Season 4 is poised to explore more of Joe and Georgia's dynamic, whether or not he is the baby's father.