Ginny and Georgia Season 3: All Confirmed Details & Everything We Know

Ginny & Georgia has not released a new season in some time, but that will change when Season 3 finally premieres. Thankfully, some casting, plot, and release details have already been confirmed.

6 Confirmed Details About Ginny & Georgia Season 3

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Will Release in June

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 came to Netflix in January 2023, meaning that it has been over two years since fans last saw a new episode of the series.

In February 2024, it was reported that Ginny & Georgia Season 3 would be released sometime in 2025. The reports indicated that at least two years would pass between Seasons 2 and 3, so it is no surprise that it still hasn't been released yet, but fans still may be growing a bit impatient.

However, it was recently announced that Ginny & Georgia Season 3 will be released on Netflix on June 5, 2025.

This means that around two-and-a-half years will have passed between the releases of Seasons 2 and 3 by the time June 5, 2025 rolls around. One of the reasons Season 3 has taken so long to be released is the show's unorthodox approach to making new seasons.

Seasons 3 and 4 were greenlit at the same time, so Season 3 took a bit longer to go into production since two seasons were being developed (but not filmed) at the same time.

However, fans at least know exactly when to expect Ginny & Georgia Season 3 now.

Ginny & Georgia Are Joined by 10 Returning Actors

Fans will not be surprised to learn that both Ginny and Georgia will be returning for Season 3. More notably, the actresses that portray them, Antonia Gentry (Ginny) and Brianna Howey (Georgia), will be reprising their roles.

However, Netflix confirmed that 10 other actors from previous seasons will also be returning, including Felix Mallard (Marcus) and Sara Waisglass (Max).

The expected main cast for Ginny & Georgia Season 3 can be seen below:

Antonia Gentry - Ginny

Brianna Howey - Georgia

Felix Mallard - Marcus

Sara Waisglass - Max

Diesel La Torraca - Austin

Jennifer Robertson -Ellen

Scott Porter - Mayor Paul Randolph

Raymond Ablack - Joe

Katie Douglas - Abby

Chelsea Clark - Norah

Nathan Mitchell - Zion

Katelyn Wells - Silver

Two Actors are Joining Season 3

According to Variety, viewers will be introduced to two new characters in Ginny & Georgia Season 3. They will be played by Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna.

Doran will play a character named Wolfe. Wolfe will be a student in Ginny's poetry class. Not much has been revealed about him, but fans do know that he will not be particularly fond of his classes.

On the other hand, Lamanna will portray Tris, who is a good friend of Marcu and Silver. Tris has been described as a skateboarder.

More Plot Twists Are On the Way

Of course, Netflix has not revealed what will happen in Ginny & Georgia Season 3, but fans can likely expect it to pick up right where Season 2 left off.

One of the major events of Season 2 was Georgia getting arrested for Tom's murder, so the new season will almost definitely explore where she is mentally.

It will also likely flesh out where Ginny is now that her mother has been arrested, and where she will go from there.

In an interview with TODAY, Antonia Gentry briefly revealed what can be expected from the upcoming installment.

According to the actress, Season 3 will be "even crazier" than prior installments, while also including "even more plot twists" and "more drama:"

"If it was even possible, and I guess it was possible, it's even crazier. There are even more plot twists, and there's way more drama this season."

Gentry also described Season 3 in just a few words, which were "surprising, heart-wrenching, and exciting."

Series creator Sarah Lambert also talked about the new season in a sit-down with Deadline, explaining that "all bets are off:"

"In terms of Season 3, all bets are off. Maybe there are new characters, who knows. We don’t have a Season 3 yet. The process of the writers room is very much, Deb and I going in with our plan. We have it all planned out, we have some really structured ideas of what we want it to look like."

However, some ideas that were initially planned out may not make it into the season. According to Lambert, "the best idea wins," and changes could have been made at any point during the writing process:

"But then in the writers room, everything always changes, you have so many more brains coming to the table, and you have a better idea. The idea for episodes 8-9 being a Tarantino reference in Season 2 came from a writer’s assistant. The best idea wins in the writers room, so I could tell you right now what the plan is, and it might not be at all what shows up on screen."

New Images Tease Fallout From Georgia's Arrest

As mentioned, Season 2 featured Georgia being arrested for murder, which will become an important plot thread in Season 3.

An official synopsis for Season 3 that was released by Netflix mentions the murder a lot, but it also teases that the main conflict for the upcoming episodes will be how Ginny responds.

For example, the synopsis details that "the world has never come for [the Millers] quite like this," teasing that both Ginny and Georgia (and anyone close to them) will have their work cut out for them:

"Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding — ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?"

Along with the synopsis making it seem like the fallout from Georgia's arrest will take center stage, two new Season 3 images only reinforce that idea.

One image features Diesel La Torraca and Antonia Gentry as Austin and Ginny Miller. It appears as though they are sitting in a courtroom, meaning that the image was most likely pulled from a scene where Georgia is on trial.

It is unclear how long Georgia's trial will last, but both Austin and Ginny look visibly worried in the picture.

Another image that was released featured Brianne Howey's Georgia Miller behind bars. This is presumably from a scene where Georgia is still in jail for the murder.

The cell Georgia is in doesn't look like it is from a prison, but instead a local jail (likely a county jail). She is also wearing a normal shirt instead of a jumpsuit, so this image was likely taken from a scene early on in Season 3 before her trial or even before her bail hearing.

No matter when the scenes these images are from take place, one thing is clear — Georgia's trial and arrest will be a major part of the upcoming season.

Season 3 Isn't the Last Season

As mentioned, Ginny & Georgia won't be ending with Season 3 because Season 4 has already been confirmed by Netflix.

However, just because it was already renewed doesn't mean that it will be coming out any sooner than normal.

According to Zion Miller actor Nathan Mitchell in an interview with Screen Rant, there is a considerable gap between Season 3 and 4's production.

He specifically revealed that he would be filming The Boys Season 5 before coming back for Ginny & Georgia Season 4. However, he did confirm that Season 4 would be filming sometime in 2025:

"We're going to take some time [after season 3.] Luckily, I think 'The Boys' is going to start filming soon, but we will have wrapped up ['Ginny & Georgia'] season 3 by the time [we start 'The Boys' season 5]. Then we'll take some time, and then next year, we'll get into it."

Ginny & Georgia is streaming on Netflix, and Season 3 will be released on June 5, 2025.