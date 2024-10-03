Netflix's Ginny & Georgia received a major update that indicates to fans when Season 3 could be released.

Stars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, who will lead the cast of Ginny & Georgia Season 3, play Georgia and Ginny Miller, a mother-daughter duo with a 15-year age gap. However, the daughter, Ginny, often sees herself as more mature than her mother, who had a rather eventful past.

Season 1 was released in February 2021, with Season 2 following nearly two years later in January 2023. Season 3 was then announced in May 2023, along with the confirmation that Season 4 would also be on the way after Season 3's release.

Netflix confirmed Ginny & Georgia Season 3 began filming in April 2024.

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Wraps Production

Netflix

Ginny & Georgia recently received a big announcement from the cast and crew regarding the production of Season 3. It also, to the excitement of many, indicated when it could eventually be released on Netflix.

In an Instagram post from the official Ginny & Georgia account, a couple of photos were shared of the cast and crew celebrating that production had wrapped for Season 3.

The post's caption also confirmed that Season 3 had completed filming while also crediting everyone who worked on the upcoming installment for their "heart, hard work, dedication, and endless talent:"

"AND THATS A WRAP on production for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3!! This season is really special and it’s because of the heart, hard work, dedication and endless talent poured into it by everyone who worked on it. Thank you to our incredible cast and crew and I’m so proud to show the fans what we’ve created."

The show's two main stars, Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, spoke to Tudum a bit about finishing up Season 3.

Gentry specifically talked about how "it's always bittersweet to finish up a season" because "[she] just wants to sew what [they've] managed to create:"

"It’s always bittersweet to finish up a season. I know we’re not even done yet, and we still have post-production and blah blah blah. But I just want to see what we’ve managed to create this season, and see if people love it."

Howey also chimed in, mentioning how "proud" she and others are of everyone who worked on Season 3. She also talked about how she believes they "have an amazing season ahead:"

"It’s so close, but there’s so much exciting stuff to do! We’re trying to take a lot of pictures, and I know in my heart that we have an amazing season ahead of us. Everyone’s worked so hard and the scripts are so good, and we’re just so proud."

When Will Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Officially Release?

Now that Ginny & Georgia Season 3 is finished with filming, fans can get a better idea of when it will officially hit Netflix.

The past two seasons had extremely different production and release schedules. Season 1 finished filming on December 10, 2019, but was not released on Netflix until February 24, 2021 (442 days later).

Season 2 premiered much quicker after it finished production, as it wrapped production on April 23, 2022, and was then released on January 5, 2023 (253 days later).

While there was a big difference between Season 1 and Season 2 in terms of the amount of time between when each wrapped production and was then released, there was an important reason - the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season 1's development took place during the height of the pandemic, which ultimately delayed everything.

That means Season 3 will likely be a lot closer to Season 2's schedule of having somewhere around 250 days between the end of production and the premiere date on Netflix.

If Season 3 followed that 253-day release window, that would put its release around May 2025.

It was already confirmed that Ginny & Georgia Season 3 will not be released until sometime in 2025, so the May 2025 release window doesn't come as a surprise.

However, fans need to take into consideration that post-production could take shorter or longer than expected, so it is safer to assume that Ginny & Georgia Season 3 will likely premiere around Summer 2025.

Ginny & Georgia is available to stream on Netflix and Season 3 is expected to release sometime around Summer 2025.