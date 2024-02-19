Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Update Reveals New Release Projection

Antonia Gentry as Ginny in episode 210 of Ginny & Georgia

A new production update for Ginny and Georgia suggested when Season 3 could premiere on Netflix

In the months after Ginny and Georgia's Season 2 debut, Netflix greenlit a third and fourth season of the show, followed by creator Sarah Lambert sharing that she was "[really] excited for Season 3."

However, the question of when Season 3 would arrive remained unanswered until a recent report warned of no new episodes until 2025

When Will Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Release?

Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny in episode 201 of Ginny & Georgia
Netflix

According to a Facebook post from USA Production News, Season 3 of Ginny and Georgia is set to begin filming in Toronto in April. 

While filming for Season 1 first began in August 2019 and wrapped in December 2019, the show didn't drop on Netflix until February 2021 due to COVID-related delays. 

This means 18 months separated the show's filming start date and its debut. 

Season 2, however, only dropped 13 months after filming since production began in November 2021 and wrapped in April 2022. The season was eventually released in January 2023. 

If Season 3 of Ginny and Georgia follows a similar production schedule and release timeline to Season 2, fans can reasonably (albeit conservatively) expect a Summer 2025 release for Season 3. 

Currently, May 2025 appears to be the best projection. But it's important to note that various factors could influence the show's release at this point, resulting in a possible earlier or later debut.

What About Ginny and Georgia Season 4?

Unlike previous seasons of Ginny and Georgia, Netflix renewed Season 3 and 4 simultaneously.

While this has not been confirmed, Netflix's production plan may be to film Ginny and Georgia's next two seasons back-to-back.

If so, this could result in a later-than-expected release date for Season 3, but it might also mean a shorter gap between season releases. 

With filming set to begin in April, fans should expect to hear further confirmation about Ginny and Georgia's future and projections for its Season 3 release.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Ginny and Georgia are streaming now on Netflix.

