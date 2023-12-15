When is Ginny & Georgia Season 3 coming to Netflix?

With almost a year gone since Season 2 came to Netflix, fans of the hit dramedy Ginny & Georgia are eagerly awaiting the third season, which was announced by the streamer in May as the series was renewed through to Season 4.

Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert has recently taken to her Instagram story to share a selfie in what appears to be the Netflix series' production office, based on the artwork of the two titular characters in the background.

That combined with Lampert's "[really] excited for Season 3" caption seems to indicate the creator is ramping up development on the upcoming episodes.

But as development moves further along and Ginny & Georgia Season 3 gets closer to production, what does that mean for the series return?

When Will Ginny & Georgia Season 3 Release on Netflix?

Ginny & Georgia was renewed for its next two seasons in mid-May, two weeks after the writers' strike began and halted much of the work in Hollywood. As such, the team probably wasn't able to get to work until the strike ended in September, meaning writing work on Season 3 may well still be in the earlier stages.

Depending on how smoothly development proceeds over the coming weeks, filming ought to be able to begin in early 2024. So, with the Season 3 production start seemingly moving closer, what does that mean for its Netflix release date?

Well, Season 1 was filmed for four months from August to December 2019 before releasing in February 2021, while Season 2 was produced from November 2021 to April 2022 and came to Netflix in January 2023.

Assuming a production and release timeframe closer to the latter, fans can likely expect a roughly 14-month period from the start of filming to the premiere. If Season 3 does begin filming in early 2024, the series ought to be back with new episodes on Netflix in the first half of 2025.

Then again, Netflix's two-season renewal for Ginny & Georgia does raise the possibility of filming Seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back. If that were to be the case, the increased development time and filming period could end up pushing that release back a little further into 2025.

The first two seasons of Ginny & Georgia are streaming now on Netflix.