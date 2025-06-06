Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Reveals If Zion & Georgia Get Back Together

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 revealed whether Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) ended up with her ex-husband, Zion Miller (Nathan Mitchell). Following the bombshell of an ending in Season 2 of Netflix's drama series, where Georgia gets arrested during her dream wedding, the latest season mainly focused on a complete shift of the status quo for Georgia as she had to endure public criticism while her two children faced some of the consequences of her actions.

Amid Georgia's troubling journey in Season 3, Zion offered support for Ginny and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), with him teaming up with her new husband, Paul Randolph (Scott Porter), to keep them safe while Georgia is in jail. The new season also offered more insight into Zion and Georgia's past, leaving fans to wonder if the pair will ever end up together despite the current circumstances.

Do Zion and Georgia End Up Together In Season 3?

Netflix

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 established that Zion and Georgia have mutual respect with one another, considering he is Georgia's first love. Interestingly, her relationship with Zion is the only one she has never purposefully sabotaged because her feelings for him have been genuine from the start.

However, things changed after Georgia was arrested. As Ginny's father, Zion only wanted what was best for his daughter, and he ended up taking her away to have sole custody (this happened in part due to manipulation from Austin's devious father, Gil) after Georgia was placed under house arrest. Not only that, but the arrival of Zion's mother made his dynamic worse with Georgia because she never really liked her for her son in the first place.

The pair's tumultuous relationship only came to a pressing stop after Ginny accidentally got pregnant. He also learned that Gil is an abusive father to Austin, leading him to rethink his decision to join forces with him in grabbing sole custody of Georgia's children.

Ultimately, Georgia and Zion did not end up together in Ginny and Georgia Season 3 because Zion was happy in his relationship with Simone. In fact, Simone agreed to help Georgia win her murder case (but little does she know, Ginny's manipulation behind the scenes cemented the win).

The finale also confirmed that Zion and Georgia will have joint custody of Ginny, which is a win-win situation for both sides.

Who Does Georgia End Up With?

Netflix

Georgia endured a lot in Ginny and Georgia Season 3. She started the season as the wife of Wellsbury Mayor Paul Randolph, but her crimes led to their marriage's downfall. Paul even publicly divorced her after he found out that she faked her pregnancy.

With Paul out of the way, Georgia found solace in Joe (Raymond Ablack), the man who understood her and loved her from the start. Although Joe learned the truth about Georgia's involvement in Tom's murder and her dark past, his love for her never wavered. At the end, Georgia and Joe slept together, but the finale revealed that they weren't officially in a relationship.

Still, the final moments of Ginny and Georgia Season 3 revealed that Georgia is indeed pregnant (despite faking it the first time), meaning that the father could either be her now-ex-husband, Paul, or Joe, because she slept with them in a short amount of time.

Ginny and Georgia creator Sarah Lampert confirmed to Deadline that Georgia is "single at the end of this season" despite the pregnancy reveal:

"I’m gonna just say this, she’s single at the end of this season. I’m not saying one way or the other what’s coming down the pipe, throwing that out there. Single as a Pringle. But what I love about each of the guys who play Georgia’s love interests, Georgia is such a dynamic character that they all can bring a different, very real element that makes you really feel, depending on the moment or the scene or where she’s at. ‘Oh, that’s the right person.’ And it shifts depending on where she’s at and what she needs in that moment."

Still, her single status could change in the already-confirmed Ginny and Georgia Season 4 if either Paul or Joe learned the truth about her real pregnancy.