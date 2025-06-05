Ginny and Georgia Season 3 Explains Who Snitched on Georgia - And Why They Did It

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 explained the truth on why a major character from Season 2 chose to snitch on Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), which ultimately led to her eventful arrest. The 10-episode third season of Netflix's drama series showed the aftermath of Georgia's arrest during her dream wedding with Wellsbury Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter). Georgia was arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller (Vincent Legault), the already-dying husband of Cynthia Fuller, who became close with her in Season 2.

While Georgia experienced jail time in Ginny & Georgia Season 3, Episode 1, she managed to get out and was placed under house arrest after using her charm to convince the judge presiding over her arraignment. However, Georgia's problem worsened after an unexpected character returned during her trial.

Who Snitched on Georgia? Season 3 Explains Why Gabriel Did It

Netflix

Ginny and Georgia Season 2 revealed that Gabriel Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr.), a private investigator fiercely determined to bring Georgia down, pieced together everything that led to her arrest. Gabriel was a calculated man with a solid plan, and he even used some of those closest to Georgia (like Paul's assistant, Nick) to get to her and learn more about her.

To further pin down Georgia and back her into the corner, Season 3, Episode 4 ended with Gabriel's return during the trial to testify against her, and he even blatantly called her out as a "serial killer" in front of everyone. The bold accusation from Gabriel spread like wildfire on the news, making Georgia look bad to the public (and probably to the jury).

Ginny and Georgia Season 3, Episode 5 revealed more of Gabriel's vendetta against Georgia. He exposed more of Georgia's past, which centered around her involvement in the mysterious deaths of her two ex-husbands, Anthony Green and Kenny Drexel.

Gabriel did not stop there because he also revealed Georgia's shady dealings with a gang, her history of petty crimes, and a worrying pattern about her sociopathic behavior. He believed that letting Georgia go would be a mistake because her extremely dangerous and unstable nature would mean that she would likely kill again. This is the main reason why Gabriel snitched on Georgia.

How Georgia Defied Gabriel's Accusations in Season 3

Netflix

With her back against the wall, Georgia's lawyer, Josh Finn (Tony Nappo), tried to calm her down, but the damage to her reputation was already done.

Thankfully, Josh delivered his masterful expertise on the second day of the trial by pointing out to the judge that Gabriel's claims were based on speculation and not hard evidence.

The judge then ruled Gabriel's claims inadmissible in court, cementing Georgia's first small win in the trial. Gabriel lost because he let his vendetta consume him without thinking about the facts and evidence, proving his downfall. However, the fight was far from over because the allegations surrounding Georgia being a serial killer were now out in the public.

Did Georgia Win The Trial? Her Fate Explained

Netflix

After many twists and turns, Georgia lost Josh as her lawyer after Paul publicly divorced her because she learned the truth about faking her pregnancy to make him stay in their marriage. This is on top of the fact that Paul ultimately became aware of her actual involvement in Tom's death.

Georgia went into a downward spiral after Paul left. She hooked up with Joe (who had a longtime crush on her) before trying to run away by stealing Marcus' bike. She came to her senses, though, by allowing the police to arrest her before her final trial.

While she was struggling with her legal issues, Georgia also had to deal with Ginny's bombshell of a revelation that she became pregnant after hooking up with Wolfe (read more about Ginny and Georgia Season 3's pregnancy twist here).

Georgia's support for Ginny strengthened their mother-daughter dynamic, and this allowed Ginny to make a reckless move by manipulating her brother, Austin, and blackmailing Tom's wife, Cynthia, to testify in court by pinning the murder on Austin's dad, Gil (Aaron Ashmore). Ginny's plan worked, and Georgia was set free in the end, with Gil now being a wanted man for Tom Fuller's murder (even though he didn't do it).

Although Georgia escaped jail time, the damage has been done to her reputation and relationship with her two children. Ginny sacrificed a lot for her mother to win the trial, and it would be up to Georgia to keep her promise of not murdering anyone again.