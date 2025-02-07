Where Was 'Kinda Pregnant' Movie Filmed? Real-Life Locations Revealed

Netflix's new romantic comedy Kinda Pregnant called New York and its surroundings home during filming.

Amy Schumer (who recently addressed fan concern over her Cushing syndrome) leads the new movie as Lainy, a woman ready to settle down and start a family who becomes jealous of her best friend's pregnancy and fakes a baby bump of her own to fit in. The strategy, while controversial, ends up bringing her to the man of her dreams.

To bring Kinda Pregnant to life, the filmmakers selected locations around New York, including Brooklyn and Williamsburg, to set its story.

Amy Schumer's Kinda Pregnant Filming Locations

Clinton Hill School, Brooklyn

Lainy and her best friend Kate (Jillian Bell) both teach at the same school in Kinda Pregnant, which is also where their colleague Shirley (Gen V's Lizze Broadway) works.

The location for these school scenes was the real-life Clinton High School in Brooklyn, which provided the exterior of the pair's workplace. Clinton High School is currently pursuing IB World School status.

Milk Bar, Brooklyn

Another Brooklyn location that Kinda Pregnant made use of was the Milk Bar cafe.

The street corner cafe is noticeable in a scene early in the film in which Lainy attempts to avoid speaking to Shirley by pretending to know the man in the line ahead of her (who ends up being her love interest, Josh, played by Will Forte).

Northside Discount Liquors and Wines, Williamsburg

Williamsburg residents may notice a local liquor store show up in Kinda Pregnant.

The Northside Discount Liquors and Wines yellow sign and shopfront are only noticeable for a quick second when Lainy exits her apartment while wearing her fake baby bump for the first time.

Wollman Rink, Central Park

Josh invites Lainy on a date at an ice skating rink during the film. The real-life spot that Kinda Pregnant filmed at was the Wollman Rink in Central Park.

The NYC spot is a popular public ice skating rink that blends the natural atmosphere of Central Park with the skyline of Manhattan. The rink is only open for half the year from October through early April.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Brooklyn

Kinda Pregnant's plot all comes to a head in the final act at Kate's baby shower, where Lainy is exposed for being not really pregnant.

The showdown occurs at a glamorous garden venue, which was filmed at the real-life Botanic Garden in Brooklyn. The garden spans 52 acres and has been in operation since 1911.

Kinda Funny is now streaming on Netflix.