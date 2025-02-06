Kinda Pregnant star Amy Schumer credited fans for calling out her Moon Face leading to her real-life diagnosis.

Schumer, who has been making fans laugh since bursting on the comedy scene in the mid-2000s, was thrust back into the spotlight in Netflix's Kinda Pregnant, playing Lainy Newton—a young woman who fakes being pregnant after getting jealous of her friend's perfect young family.

Kinda Pregnant is just the big-screen giggle-fest from Schumer, previously starring in hits like Trolls: Band Together.

Why Amy's Face Is So Full In Kinda Pregnant?

One thing fans have noticed with the release of Amy Schumer's Kinda Pregnant on Netflix is the actress' face, more specifically how full it is.

Turns out, Schumer suffers from a real-life condition known as Moon Face and has been diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome, causing her recent change in appearance.

Moon Face is an affliction that causes fat deposits to begin to take hold in one's face, creating this swollen, puffy effect that fans have seen in the Kinda Pregnant actress.

Schumer actually credits fans for her diagnosis, as it was eagle-eyed audiences from her movies and TV appearances who prompted her to get checked out.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Schumer talked about her Moon Face and Cushing diagnosis, telling host Alexis Cooper, "Like a year ago and the internet really came for me," and while some people were simply commenting on her appearance others told the comedy star "we think something's really up:"

"I believe that I'm hot. When I was going through... I guess it was like a year ago and the internet really came for me after doing a bunch of press and and I was like, 'Okay, everybody, like relax.' But then doctors were chiming in in the comments and they were like, 'No, no, we think something's really up. Your face looks so crazy that we think something's up.' And I'm like, 'Wait, I'm getting trolled by doctors?'"

"We think you have something called Cushing," the commentators told Schumer, which made her pursue medical attention:

"We think you have something called Cushing and it's like about spiking cortisol, cortisol levels, steroids injection, whatever.' And I was like, 'Wait okay.' I was like, **** off,' and then I was like, 'Wait I have been getting steroid injections in my scars... I had a breast reduction, C-section, whatever... and so I was getting these steroid injections, and so it gave me this thing called Cushing's Syndrome, which I wouldn't have known if the internet hadn't come for me so hard."

She said that this all happened "right before [she] started filming Kinda Pregnant," so that is why she looks the way that she does in the movie (which is just one of several big-name Netflix movies set for 2025):

"So right before I started filming 'Kinda Pregnant,' which you guys have to check out on Netflix... Right before we started rolling was when I learned I had this condition and that I had something called moon face. And then there's... I'm starring in a movie, and there's a camera right in my face, and they're like, 'Rolling,' and I'm like, 'Oh my God.' And I asked some of the people close to me and everyone's like, 'You look great.' But then you have like your one friend from high school that's like, 'Your face is looking like a little bit insane.' And you're like, 'Okay, yeah.'"

Schumer admitted that she was "feeling really down on [herself]" when they started the movie, but it was one friend who told her, "You know what, I think you look ****ing great," and that helped her get her confidence back:

"Thank you and but I want to say something else. I was feeling so down myself and I was like really having trouble figuring out how I was going to star in a movie while I had this going on. And it just took one friend, this girl Lorraine [Caffery], who lives in New Orleans, who's a director... She was like, 'You know what, I think you look ****ing great...' And I just needed one person to just amp me up."

Amy Schumer can be seen in Kinda Pregnant which is streaming now on Netflix.