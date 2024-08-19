Netflix's Emily in Paris Season 4 introduced an unexpected twist in Part 1 about Camille's pregnancy that could shake the core characters' dynamic in Part 2.

Camille (Camille Razat) is Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) ex-girlfriend who left him at the altar at the end of Season 3 after calling out his unresolved feelings for Emily (Lily Collins).

This revelation also led to the breakup between Emily and her boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who was also in attendance.

[ What Happens to Alfie in Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2: Do Alfie & Emily Get Back Together? ]

Is Camille Pregnant? Her Pregnancy in Emily in Paris Season 4 Explained

Camille Razat

Camille's pregnancy is central to the final moments of Emily in Paris Season 3. After Emily and Gabriel confessed their feelings, he told her that Camille had returned from Greece and told him that she was pregnant.

Season 4 begins with Camille missing after the heartbreaking reveal during her supposed wedding with Gabriel.

While she eventually returns to sort out her issues, her pregnancy serves as the glue that keeps her in Gabriel's life although he is now together with Emily.

Camille Razat

All of this changes in Episode 5 when Camille goes to a gynecologist appointment where the doctor tells her that she is not pregnant after all, as her pregnancy test resulted in a false positive.

Camille speaks to her friend, Elise, at a local restaurant to open up about the news, telling her that the false positive test may have been caused by the medications that she's taking and she did not have her period due to her stress.

When Elise asks her if Gabriel already knows the news, Camille admits that she has yet to tell him:

"I haven't told him yet. He was so happy, so excited about this, and has been so supportive. And then the baby has been keeping us in each other's lives."

In Season 4, Episode 5's final moments, Camille goes to Gabriel's restaurant after he is seen drinking and enjoying himself after learning the news that Luc's Michelin inspector girlfriend is a fraud.

When someone offers her a drink, Camille tells the waiter that she's pregnant, indicating that she intends to keep the news about the false positive from Gabriel and Emily.

Camille's decision at the end of Season 4, Part 1 suggests that she still wants to be part of Gabriel's life and this selfish decision could come back to bite her in the next batch of episodes.

Predicting What Happens to Camille in Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2

Camille Razat

It seems that Camille will do everything in her power to keep Gabriel in her life. This move appears to be caused by her pride, mainly because she can't accept that Gabriel chose Emily over her.

Some have pointed out that Camille is slowly becoming a hurdle to Gabriel and Emily's happy ending and the truth could be unearthed in the latter half of the season.

Still, Gabriel appears to be distracted over the Michelin star fiasco and he seems to be holding out hope that everything will be okay since he has Emily and Camille's baby.

Speaking with Variety, Lucas Bravo reflected on Gabriel's relief after not getting the Michelin star, noting that, "he was under a lot of pressure:"

"I think we leave him relieved because even though he’s dreaming about that star, he was under a lot of pressure. At the end of the day, he has ambitions, but Michelin Stars are a lot of work. It’s a daily anxiety, it involves a lot of time, money, and people, and I think he was released.

So, by the end, it’s not so much that he’s in denial."

When fans see Gabriel again in Season 4, Part 2, Bravo reveals that the character is "trying to refocus his prism of perception" and "we leave him feeling peaceful:"

"He’s just trying to refocus his prism of perception to what he has, instead of what he is chasing after. He has Emily, a baby on the way. We could think that he is in denial, but we leave him feeling peaceful, and we find him at the beginning of Part 2 just high on love with Emily, and just wanting to explore that relationship further."

It looks like his peace will be shattered when he learns that Camille lied to him about her pregnancy, leading to another emotional clash in the next set of episodes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emily in Paris showrunner Darren Star admitted that Camille's decision to hide her pregnancy "felt like the most Emily in Paris version of the story," saying that they "wanted to carry the stakes of it as long as possible:"

"We talked about it a lot. We went through a lot of iterations of it, and ultimately this felt like the most 'Emily in Paris' version of the story. And also just we wanted to carry the stakes of it as long as possible, and we certainly did the research to make sure we had it all backed up, which we did."

Camille could further complicate things by not telling everyone about the truth, but hiding this big of a secret for too long is hard since it requires a physical change to prove that she is pregnant.

There are many ways for this storyline to be resolved. It's possible that Camille could easily tell Gabriel and Emily the truth right away to avoid further drama.

Other characters like Alfie or Mindy (Ashley Park) could also uncover the truth, making things more interesting since they could be the ones who reveal it to either Gabriel or Emily which could lead to more dramatic tension.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, September 12.

Read more about Emily in Paris and other Netflix shows:

Here's Why Emily In Paris Season 4 Is Now Only 5 Episodes Long

Emily in Paris Season 4 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)

Virgin River Season 6 Gets Exciting Release Announcement