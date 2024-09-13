Emily in Paris Season 4 Episode 6 Cast & Characters Guide (Photos)

Eugenio Franceschini makes a memorable entrance as Marcello in Emily in Paris Season 4, Episode 6.

Episode 6, "Last Christmas," focuses on a drama-filled holiday as Emily and Gabriel's relationship is tested due to Camille's pregnancy and her antagonistic family.

Elsewhere, Sylvie welcomes Laurent's daughter (aka her stepdaughter) for Christmas, but her arrival causes a massive shift at Agence Grateau.

Every Main Cast Member of Emily in Paris Season 4, Episode 6

Lily Collins - Emily

Lily Collins

Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, a marketing specialist who tries her best to balance her career and her complicated romantic connections.

Season 4, Part 1 mostly centers around Emily and Gabriel finally becoming a full-fledged couple, but a shocking secret places their relationship in jeopardy.

In "Last Christmas," Emily's flight to Chicago is canceled which leads her to spend Christmas with Gabriel, Camille, and her family in a ski resort.

As she tries to fit in, Emily realizes that she is the odd woman out. Timothee (Camille's brother) adds fuel to the fire by telling her that she is the mistress of Gabriel and Camille's relationship (even though they are not together and she is the girlfriend).

After Gabriel leaves Emily behind at the top of the mountain to chase Camille, this serves as the wake-up call that the titular protagonist needs to break up with her man.

Collins' notable credits include Love, Rosie, Mirror Mirror, and Abduction.

Lucas Bravo - Gabriel

Lucas Bravo

Lucas Bravo returns as Gabriel, Emily's Michelin-star-seeking boyfriend and future dad who has no idea that Camille is not pregnant.

As he spends Christmas with Camille and her family in Megève, he also reunites with Emily, but their reunion ends on an abrupt note after he instinctively chooses to go after Camille instead of her girlfriend during a day of skiing in the resort.

Bravo is best known for his roles in Ticket to Paradise, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and Smart Ass.

Ashley Park - Mindy

Ashley Park

Ashley Park's Mindy is Emily's best friend who has her own complicated love triangle to deal with between her current boyfriend, Nico, and ex-lover and bandmate, Benoit.

In Episode 6, Mindy decides to stay in Paris for the holidays to continue her tradition of throwing a party for her friends and neighbors. She also gets to have a heartwarming duet with Benoit that would make Nico jealous.

Park has credits in Joy Ride, Only Murders in the Building, and Mean Girls.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu - Sylvie

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu stars as Sylvie, Emily's no-nonsense boss and the owner/founder of a renowned marketing agency, Agence Grateau.

Sylvie's Christmas is hijacked by the arrival of Genevieve, Laurent's daughter from New York, who receives an invite for an interview with Vogue Paris.

She is clearly not amused by Genevieve and she wants to get rid of her in no time. However, her plan to upsell her with Vogue backfires after her connection to the company decides to give Genevieve to her instead.

Leroy-Beaulieu can be seen in Call My Agent!, Two Brothers, and The Crown.

Eugenio Franceschini - Marcello

Eugenio Franceschini

One of the exciting newcomers in the world of Emily in Paris is Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello Muratori.

He initially appears to save and help Emily with her skiing skills at the top of the mountain after being left cut and dry by Gabriel and Camille.

The pair instantly has a strong connection that is later explored thoroughly in the latter half of the season.

Franceschini is an Italian actor known for his roles in Màkari, Black Out - Vita Sospese, and Non mi Lasciare.

Thalia Besson - Genevieve

Thalia Besson

Thalia Besson joins the cast of Emily in Paris Season 4 as Genevieve. She is Laurent's daughter from New York who arrives in Paris for a job interview with Vogue Paris.

At first glance, Genevieve is someone who wants Sylvie's approval, but she has far more sinister intentions that also affect Emily and Gabriel.

She ultimately gets hired by Sylvie for Agence Grateau, making her Emily's fiercest rival in the workplace and romance.

Besson is a rising star whose past major credits include appearances in Dangerous Waters and Arthur, malédiction.

Camille Razat - Camille

Camille Razat

Camille is Gabriel's ex-fiance and Emily's friend who is harboring a secret that she is not actually pregnant. The character is played on-screen by Camille Razat.

In Episode 6, her false pregnancy sends a domino effect of negative consequences as it leads to Gabriel and Emily's breakup.

Fans may recognize Razat for her roles in The 15:17 to Paris, Mastemah, and Disparue.

Samuel Arnold - Julien

Samuel Arnold

Samuel Arnold plays Julien, Emily's friend and co-worker who returns to Agence Grateau after temporary employment with JVMA.

Julien has a brief yet memorable appearance in Episode 6 after he introduces his Christmas boyfriend, Dominique, to Mindy during her party.

He also panics over the fact that his beau wants to move in with him as soon as possible.

Arnold starred in Pandemica, Platane, and Tuer un homme.

Bruno Gouery - Luc

Bruno Gouery

Bruno Gouery appears in the early moments of Season 4, Episode 6 as Luc. He completes the main trio of Sylvie's loyal and strong marketing agents in the agency alongside Emily and Julien.

Luc showcases his skating skills in the episode while also telling the pair about his Christmas plans.

Gouery previously starred in Coup de Chance, Rachel's Game, and The White Lotus.

Lucien Laviscount - Alfie

Lucien Laviscount

Lucien Laviscount returns as Alfie, Emily's ex-boyfriend whose heart was broken after seeing her and Gabriel together in Season 4, Part 1.

Alfie, though, has his redemption in Episode 6 after he happily tells Emily that he has moved on. In fact, he already has a new serious girlfriend and he is about to meet her parents.

Laviscount appeared in Peacock, Snatch, and The Bye Bye Man.

Christophe Guybet - Gerard

Christophe Guybet

Gerard (played by Christophe Guybet) is Camille's father who is the one responsible for inviting Emily to spend Christmas with them after learning that her flight to Chicago was canceled.

Guybet is known for his roles in The Crown, Visitors, and The Singapore Grip.

Camille Japy - Louise

Camille Japy

Camille Japy is back as Louise, Camille's mother who continues to pressure her daughter into getting back with Gabriel even though she is fully aware that Emily is his girlfriend.

Japy can be seen in Taken, Les fantasmes, and Moi, Grosse.

Victor Meutelet - Timothee

Victor Meutelet

Victor Meutelet's Timothee is Camille's obnoxious brother who keeps on teasing Emily about being a mistress and the odd woman out in his sister and Gabriel's relationship.

Meutelet previously appeared in Deep Fear, Les Innocents, and Les Rascals.

Arnaud Binard - Laurent

Arnaud Binard

Arnaud Binard is back as Laurent, Sylvie's husband who is rattled over the fact that his daughter will live with his wife in her apartment after being invited for a job interview in Paris.

Laurent also tells Sylvie to be patient with his daughter since it appears that she doesn't know how to clean up after herself.

Binard has over 60 credits, with roles in Murders in Valenciennes, Banking District, and Times Have Been Better.

Kevin Dias - Benoit

Kevin Dias

Kevin Dias portrays Benoit, Mindy's ex-boyfriend and bandmate who still has feelings for her.

In Episode 6, Benoit attends Mindy's holiday party and they even sing together which would make everyone think that they are a real couple.

Dias previously appeared in Sam, Ici tout commence, and Clem.

Jin Xuan Mao - Etienne

Jin Xuan Mao

Jin Xuan Mao returns as Etienne, another one of Mindy's bandmates who also attends her party. She also briefly flirts with Julien's boyfriend, Dominique.

Mao's notable credits include The Successor, Lost and Found, and The Salt of Tears.

Liliane Rovère - Heloise

Liliane Rovère

Liliane Rovère appears as Sylvie's mother, Heloise, in Emily in Paris Season 4, Episode 6.

She decides not to go to her daughter's Christmas dinner after learning that Laurent's daughter will come visit for the holidays.

Rovère previously appeared in Buffet froid, Maison de retraite 2, and Caro Nostra.

Yassin Chekkouh - Dominique

Yassin Chekkouh

Yassin Chekkouh appears as a guest star in Episode 6 as Dominique, Julien's boyfriend from Barcelona who visits him for Christmas.

Chekkouh's other major credits include La Maison des Pauvres Garçons and Drag Race France.

All episodes of Emily in Paris Season 4 are streaming on Netflix.