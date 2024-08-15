Lily Collins is back to lead the star-studded ensemble of Emily in Paris Season 4.

Season 4 of Netflix's comedy and drama series continues Emily's complicated love life as she deals with her breakup with her boyfriend, Alfie, and her unresolved romantic feelings with Gabriel.

Amid her romantic struggles, she has to juggle all of it while working for a marketing company in Paris.

Part 1 of Emily in Paris Season 4 premiered on Netflix on August 15.

Every Main Cast Member of Emily in Paris Season 4

Lily Collins - Emily

Lily Collins

Lily Collins brings Emily Cooper to life in Emily in Paris Season 4.

As an American living in Paris, she has to deal with juggling between her flourishing marketing career and complicated love life where she needs to choose between the guy who she has had her eyes and heart for since the beginning (Gabriel) and her boyfriend (Alfie).

Season 4 sees Emily dealing with the fallout of Camile walking out on her wedding with Gabriel after telling everyone that Gabriel and Emily had unresolved feelings for each other.

Making matters worse, Emily and Alfie also broke up in the aftermath.

Speaking with Variety, Collins teased a "more mature and vulnerable" Emily in the new season, noting that "there [are] a lot of decisions that she has to make:"

"I’m excited for everyone to see her be a bit more mature and vulnerable. I think there are a lot of decisions that she has to make, and along the way, there’s gonna be highs and lows, and I love that. This year, she finally gets to feel all the feelings. And, you know, have a few breakdowns."

Collins is best known for her roles in Love, Rosie, Mirror Mirror, and Abduction.

Lucas Bravo - Gabriel

Lucas Bravo

Lucas Bravo returns as Gabriel, a French chef and restaurant owner, Camille's ex-fiance, and Emily's on-again-off-again love interest in the past three seasons.

He has to balance between finally making a move to be with Emily and becoming the father of Camille's unborn child.

On the career side, Gabriel is also working on getting a Michelin star for his restaurant.

In the same interview with Variety, Bravo teased "a lot of confrontation" in Season 4:

"This season, there’s a lot of confrontation, so it feels more real. It’s less about being [a] fish out of water in a city that you’re trying to understand. It’s more about just being adults."

Bravo's notable credits include Ticket to Paradise, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and Smart Ass.

Ashley Park - Mindy

Ashley Park

Ashley Park is back as Mindy, Emily's best friend and roommate in Paris.

In Season 4, Mindy's complicated love life takes the spotlight as her new relationship with the son of the JVMA company owner, Nicolas de Leon.

JVMA is a European conglomerate that specializes in luxury goods.

Mindy is in a potential love triangle of her own since her ex-boyfriend, Benoit, appears to be getting back with her.

Park previously appeared in Joy Ride, Only Murders in the Building, and Mean Girls.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu - Sylvie

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu stars as Sylvie, Emily's boss and the head of her marketing agency, Agence Grateau.

Sylvie works side by side with Emily and Luc in Season 4 as they craft the best marketing deals possible for their clients.

Elsewhere, Sylvie takes a big step by making a big move against her rival, Louis de Leon.

Leroy-Beaulieu has over 70 credits, with roles in Call My Agent!, Two Brothers, and The Crown.

Camille Razat - Camille

Camille Razat

Camille Razat returns as Camille, Gabriel's ex-fiance and Emily's friend who is still reeling from what she did in her own wedding after walking out from it.

Aside from being pregnant, Season 4 sees Camille doing a soul-searching session of her own as she tries to find out what's next for her and her baby.

Razat has credits in The 15:17 to Paris, Mastemah, and Disparue.

Samuel Arnold - Julien

Samuel Arnold

Julien (played by Samuel Arnold) is a marketing specialist at Agence Grateau and one of Emily's close friends in Paris.

After almost failing at his marketing campaign in Episode 1 due to Emily and Alfie's drama, Julien takes a big risk by joining JVMA (aka the company of Sylvie's rival).

Arnold previously appeared in Pandemica, Platane, and Tuer un homme.

Bruno Gouery - Luc

Bruno Gouery

Bruno Gouery is Luc in Emily in Paris Season 4.

Rounding out the main trio of Sylvie's marketing specialists is Luc. He has a comedic personality who is sometimes out of the loop in the scheme of things in Agence Grateau.

After Julien's departure, Luc is trying to ask Sylvie for a raise, but things did not end well on that matter.

Gouery starred in Coup de Chance, Rachel's Game, and The White Lotus.

Lucien Laviscount - Alfie

Lucien Laviscount

Lucien Laviscount reprises his role as Alfie, Emily's boyfriend who broke up with her after learning that she still has feelings for Gabriel.

Laviscount is known for his roles in Peacock, Snatch, and The Bye Bye Man.

Paul Forman - Nicolas de Leon

Paul Forman

Paul Forman joins the cast of Emily in Paris as Nicolas de Leon.

Nicolas is Mindy's current boyfriend who is also the son of Sylvie's fierce rival in the business, Louis de Leon.

Forman has credits in Riches, Frank of Ireland, and The Spanish Princess.

William Abadie - Antoine Lamber

William Abadie

William Abadie is part of Emily in Paris Season 4's cast as Antoine Lamber.

Antoine is the owner of a fragrance company named Maison Lavaux who also had an affair with Sylvie in previous seasons.

Fans may recognize Abadie for his roles in Homeland, Sex in the City, and Gossip Girl.

Arnaud Binard - Laurent

Arnaud Binard

Arnaud Binard returns to play the role of Laurent, Sylvie's husband whom she had a complicated relationship with. In Season 4, Laurent and Sylvie are back together.

Binard has over 60 credits, with roles in Murders in Valenciennes, Banking District, and Times Have Been Better.

Melia Kreiling - Sofia Sideris

Melia Kreiling

Melia Kreiling takes on a much bigger role as Sofia Sideris, Camille's girlfriend who lives in Athens, Greece.

When Camille goes missing, Sofia returns to Paris to help Emily and Gabriel find her. Once reunited, they resume their relationship.

Kreiling can be seen in Tyrant, Suspension of Disbelief, and The Borgias.

Jin Xuan Mao - Etienne

Jin Xuan Mao

Jin Xuan Mao plays Etienne, one of Mindy's loyal bandmates who joins her in her journey to Eurovision this season.

Mao's past major credits include The Successor, Lost and Found, and The Salt of Tears.

Kevin Dias - Benoit

Kevin Dias

Benoit is Mindy's ex-boyfriend and fellow bandmate. The character is played on-screen by Kevin Dias.

Dias previously appeared in Sam, Ici tout commence, and Clem.

Pierre Deny - Louis de Leon

Pierre Deny

Pierre Deny joins the world of Emily in Paris as Louis de Leon, Sylvie's rival, Nico's father, and the owner of JVMA.

Deny's most recognizable roles include playing Renaud in Tomorrow Is Ours, Jean-Francois in Le Fil d'Ariane, and Etienne in Josephine, Ange Gardien.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

