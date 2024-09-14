Is Genevieve Bad In Emily in Paris? Her True Intentions Explained

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 introduces Genevieve (Thalia Besson), Emily's (Lily Collins) new rival in both the workplace and in romance.

Genevieve enters the world of the Netflix series in Episode 6 as Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) stepdaughter and Laurent's (Arnaud Binard) daughter from New York who goes to Paris for a job interview with Vogue Paris.

She moves in with Sylvie (much to her dismay) and an unexpected phone call leads to Genevieve being part of Agenca Grateau instead, making her Emily's fiercest rival in the workplace.

Genevieve's True Plans in Emily in Paris Season 4 Explained

Thalia Besson

One of the interesting storylines in Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 revolves around Genevieve and her ulterior motives to potentially reach her way to the top.

While she seems cool and laid back at first, the series slowly peels back her true nature and it begins with her desire to steal Gabriel away from Emily.

In Season 4, Episode 7, Emily and Genevieve forge a strong bond immediately because they are the only Americans employed in Agenca Grateau.

However, it is soon revealed that Genevieve's grand plan is to be like Emily and stir some more drama, stopping at nothing to get everything she has, even Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Genevieve's evil intentions come into play during a video shoot at Gabriel's restaurant where she translates what Gabriel told Emily in French, lying to her that he tells her she doesn't want to see her anymore.

Later that night, Emily and Mindy (Ashley Park) see Genevieve and Gabriel having a drink at his restaurant, cementing her betrayal of her former friend and co-worker.

How Genevieve Stirs More Trouble in Emily in Paris Season 4

Aside from stealing Gabriel away from Emily, Genevieve also somewhat betrays Sylvie by lying about not being good with French since she can easily translate what Gabriel told Emily during their heated confrontation.

She also casually reveals to Sylvie that Laurent is staying with her mom whenever he is in New York and this leads to a mini revenge tour for Sylvie by flirting and sleeping with other men in several episodes.

In the workplace, Genevieve also butts in during one of the pitch meetings for Emily's client, throwing an idea out of the blue without Emily's consent.

Although Emily did this in Julien and Luc's clients in previous seasons, the difference here is that she is only doing it with good intentions and not proactively harmful, unlike Genevieve who does the opposite and wants to take the spotlight.

It is clear that there is something off with Genevieve right off the bat and she has a mean-girl vibe and a self-centered attitude that proves she is the true villain of Emily's story in Season 4.

Hopefully, Emily will soon get her act together and get back at Genevieve in a potential Season 5.

Emily in Paris Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.