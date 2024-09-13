Who Is Thalia Besson? 5 Things To Know About Emily In Paris' Genevieve Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Look no further for a collection of fun factoids about Emily in Paris actress Thalia Besson.

Netflix’s Emily in Paris follows 30-something American woman Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), who lands a job in Paris at an upscale marketing firm. The series is a fish-out-of-water comedy as Emily navigates the culture and people of a foreign country.

Thalia Besson joined the cast of Emily in Paris in Season 4 as Geneviève, who shook things up a bit for Ms. Cooper (read about the cast of Emily in Paris Season 4).

Thalia Besson Biography Details

Netflix

Thalia Besson Graduated From Parsons Paris

Thalia Besson is a recent alumna of Parsons Paris, an arts and design university located in the 1st arrondissement of Paris. According to her LinkedIn page, Besson graduated from the institution in 2023 with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Strategic Design and Management.

Parsons Paris is part of the prestigious Parsons School of Design and has existed in France for over 100 years. Despite being located in the City of Light, all its courses are taught in English.

Thalia's Dad is Director Luc Besson

The father of 23-year-old Thalia Besson (born August 3, 2001) is controversial French director Luc Besson, known for films such as Léon: The Professional and the quirky sci-fi romp The Fifth Element.

Thalia Besson played a small, uncredited role in her dad’s 2017 movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets as The Officer.

On Father’s Day 2024, Besson honored her "Papa" with a heartfelt Instagram post. The young actress shared a photograph of her as a toddler in Luc Besson’s arms, and the caption read: “Happy Papa day. I love you to the moon and the sun.”

Before Emily in Paris, Thalia Starred in Dangerous Waters

One of Besson’s only other credited acting parts is in the 2023 film Dangerous Waters, which is about a trip to Bermuda gone horribly, violently wrong. Besson portrayed Tabitha in the movie.

Dangerous Waters additionally starred Goosebumps‘ Odeya Rush, Eric Dane, and the late Ray Liotta in one of his last on-screen appearances.

Besson took to Instagram in November 2023, shortly after Dangerous Waters’ release, to commemorate her time working on the movie. She also paid tribute to her co-star Liotta, noting that it was “an honor” to work alongside the Goodfellas star:

“Forever grateful to be part of this deeply meaningful project that will always hold a tight grip on my heart. Ray, what an honor for us to work beside you and make your final project something you would be proud of. Hope we lived up to it”

Thalia Has Also Directed Films

Like her father, Besson is no stranger to the director’s chair. She has two completed films under her belt, one of which finished production in July 2024. In an Instagram post, Besson indicated that her project is a comedy and that it might contain a healthy amount of absurdist elements:

"That’s a wrap on directing my second film thank you to my awesome team of besties for believing in the absurdity of this project. Gonna make y’all laugh with this one tac tac!"

Later that month, Besson posted that her other film was “almost ready” and that she was eager to debut it.

Thalia Will Next Star in Triton

Thalia Besson has a handful of acting jobs in the pipeline. Her next movie will be Triton. The film stars a cast of other up-and-comers like Freya Allan, who recently had a standout turn in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Masters of Air’s Raff Law (son of Jude Law).

Triton is a horror film about a group of women vacationing in Greece who cross paths with three men whose intentions may not be pure. Janell Shirtcliff helmed the picture, which doesn’t yet have an official release date.

Besson expressed her adoration for her Triton cast mates on Instagram:

“So happy and forever grateful. Love these people with all my heart.”

How To Follow Thalia Besson Online

Thalia Besson can be found on Instagram (@thaliabesson).

Emily in Paris Season 4 is streaming on Netflix.