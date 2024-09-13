Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 introduces Eugenio Franceschini and Thalia Besson as exciting new additions that will shake the status quo of Emily Cooper's life in Paris.

The second half of the hit Netflix series juggles several storylines, such as Camille's fake pregnancy, Gabriel's continued pursuit of a Michelin star amid his relationship with Emily, and Sylvie dealing with the arrival of her stepdaughter in Paris.

Season 4, Part 2 premiered on Netflix on September 12.

Every Main Cast Member of Emily in Paris Season 4

Lily Collins - Emily

Lily Collins

Lily Collins brings Emily Cooper to life in Emily in Paris Season 4.

As an American living in Paris, she has to deal with juggling between her flourishing marketing career and complicated love life where she needs to choose between the guy who she has had her eyes and heart for since the beginning (Gabriel) and her boyfriend (Alfie).

Season 4 sees Emily dealing with the fallout of Camile walking out on her wedding with Gabriel after telling everyone that Gabriel and Emily had unresolved feelings for each other.

Making matters worse, Emily and Alfie also broke up in the aftermath.

Speaking with Variety, Collins teased a "more mature and vulnerable" Emily in the new season, noting that "there [are] a lot of decisions that she has to make:"

"I’m excited for everyone to see her be a bit more mature and vulnerable. I think there are a lot of decisions that she has to make, and along the way, there’s gonna be highs and lows, and I love that. This year, she finally gets to feel all the feelings. And, you know, have a few breakdowns."

Season 4, Part 2 sees Emily dealing with another breakup - this time with Gabriel after she realizes that she can't be a third-stringer next to him and Camille.

Emily also meets Marcello in Megeve and the pair forges a strong romantic connection that leads to a major life-changing moment for her in Rome.

Collins is best known for her roles in Love, Rosie, Mirror Mirror, and Abduction.

Lucas Bravo - Gabriel

Lucas Bravo

Lucas Bravo returns as Gabriel, a French chef and restaurant owner, Camille's ex-fiance, and Emily's on-again-off-again love interest in the past three seasons.

He has to balance between finally making a move to be with Emily and becoming the father of Camille's unborn child.

On the career side, Gabriel is also working on getting a Michelin star for his restaurant.

In the same interview with Variety, Bravo teased "a lot of confrontation" in Season 4:

"This season, there’s a lot of confrontation, so it feels more real. It’s less about being [a] fish out of water in a city that you’re trying to understand. It’s more about just being adults."

After eventually getting back together but ultimately breaking up with Emily, Gabriel wants a fresh start in Season 4, Part 2. However, Genevieve's arrival puts a halt in his desired new beginning since she immediately flirts with him, much to his discomfort.

Despite that, his hard work is paid off after finally receiving the much coveted Michelin star.

Bravo's notable credits include Ticket to Paradise, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, and Smart Ass.

Ashley Park - Mindy

Ashley Park

Ashley Park is back as Mindy, Emily's best friend and roommate in Paris.

In Season 4, Mindy's complicated love life takes the spotlight as her new relationship with the son of the JVMA company owner, Nicolas de Leon.

JVMA is a European conglomerate that specializes in luxury goods.

Mindy is in a potential love triangle of her own since her ex-boyfriend, Benoit, appears to be getting back with her.

In the second half of Season 4, Mindy's relationship with Nico is in shambles after her photoshoot for Eurovision with Benoit sends a wrong message to him and Nico's company.

Park previously appeared in Joy Ride, Only Murders in the Building, and Mean Girls.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu - Sylvie

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu stars as Sylvie, Emily's boss and the head of her marketing agency, Agence Grateau.

Sylvie works side by side with Emily and Luc in Season 4 as they craft the best marketing deals possible for their clients.

Elsewhere, Sylvie takes a big step by making a big move against her rival, Louis de Leon.

Sylvie's story in Season 4, Part 2 revolves around her adjustment to the arrival of Laurent's daughter, Genevieve, in Paris.

She also goes to Rome to reunite with some former flings to exact revenge against Laurent after learning that he's still sleeping with Geneveive's mother while he is in New York.

Leroy-Beaulieu has over 70 credits, with roles in Call My Agent!, Two Brothers, and The Crown.

Camille Razat - Camille

Camille Razat

Camille Razat returns as Camille, Gabriel's ex-fiance and Emily's friend who is still reeling from what she did in her own wedding after walking out from it.

Aside from being pregnant, Season 4 sees Camille doing a soul-searching session of her own as she tries to find out what's next for her and her baby.

After the shocking reveal that she is not actually pregnant, though, Camille tries to be together with Gabriel by adopting a new child, but he turns her down.

As a result, she tries to start fresh and bids goodbye to Emily.

Razat has credits in The 15:17 to Paris, Mastemah, and Disparue.

Samuel Arnold - Julien

Samuel Arnold

Julien (played by Samuel Arnold) is a marketing specialist at Agence Grateau and one of Emily's close friends in Paris.

After almost failing at his marketing campaign in Episode 1 due to Emily and Alfie's drama, Julien takes a big risk by joining JVMA (aka the company of Sylvie's rival).

At the end of Part 1, Julien returns to Agence Grateau after being disgusted with the issues surrounding JVMA.

He continues to be a solid force for Sylvie's agency in Season 4, Part 2.

Arnold previously appeared in Pandemica, Platane, and Tuer un homme.

Bruno Gouery - Luc

Bruno Gouery

Bruno Gouery is Luc in Emily in Paris Season 4.

Rounding out the main trio of Sylvie's marketing specialists is Luc. He has a comedic personality who is sometimes out of the loop in the scheme of things in Agence Grateau.

After Julien's departure, Luc is trying to ask Sylvie for a raise, but things do not end well on that matter.

Luc's relationship with Marianne (the fake Michelin inspector) is highlighted in the final episodes of Season 4, Part 1. Elsewhere in Part 2, he starts a fling with one of his clients, Bianca, instead.

Gouery starred in Coup de Chance, Rachel's Game, and The White Lotus.

Lucien Laviscount - Alfie

Lucien Laviscount

Lucien Laviscount reprises his role as Alfie, Emily's boyfriend who broke up with her after learning that she still has feelings for Gabriel.

Alfie and Emily finally have closure in Season 4, Part 2 and he also reveals that he has a new girlfriend which serves as a piece of devastating news for Emily.

Laviscount is known for his roles in Peacock, Snatch, and The Bye Bye Man.

Paul Forman - Nicolas de Leon

Paul Forman

Paul Forman joins the cast of Emily in Paris as Nicolas de Leon.

Nicolas is Mindy's current boyfriend who is also the son of Sylvie's fierce rival in the business, Louis de Leon.

Nicolas is uncomfortable with the fact that Benoit, Mindy's ex, appears to be lingering around in her life. One of his storylines is also focused on him trying to be JVMA's CEO.

Forman has credits in Riches, Frank of Ireland, and The Spanish Princess.

William Abadie - Antoine Lamber

William Abadie

William Abadie is part of Emily in Paris Season 4's cast as Antoine Lamber.

Antoine is the owner of a fragrance company named Maison Lavaux who also had an affair with Sylvie in previous seasons.

Fans may recognize Abadie for his roles in Homeland, Sex in the City, and Gossip Girl.

Arnaud Binard - Laurent

Arnaud Binard

Arnaud Binard returns to play the role of Laurent, Sylvie's husband whom she had a complicated relationship with. In Season 4, Laurent and Sylvie are back together.

Laurent returns in Season 4, Part 2 to introduce his daughter, Geneveive, to Sylvie.

Binard has over 60 credits, with roles in Murders in Valenciennes, Banking District, and Times Have Been Better.

Jin Xuan Mao - Etienne

Jin Xuan Mao

Jin Xuan Mao plays Etienne, one of Mindy's loyal bandmates who joins her in her journey to Eurovision this season.

Etienne appears in Season 4, Part 2 to help Mindy prepare for their stint in Eurovision.

Mao's past major credits include The Successor, Lost and Found, and The Salt of Tears.

Kevin Dias - Benoit

Kevin Dias

Benoit is Mindy's ex-boyfriend and fellow bandmate. The character is played on-screen by Kevin Dias.

Benoit returns in Season 4, Part 2 to show his support for Mindy during her unique performance at Crazy Horses. However, his presence sends a different message to Mindy's boyfriend, Nico.

Dias previously appeared in Sam, Ici tout commence, and Clem.

Eugenio Franceschini - Marcello

Eugenio Franceschini

Eugenio Franceschini is part of Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2's cast as Marcello Muratori.

He is Emily's new love interest after breaking up with Gabriel. Aside from being another handsome face in the Netflix series, Marcello also has a family business in Italy that has an exclusive fashion house specializing in luxury wool.

Marcello and Emily have undeniable chemistry and the pair hit it off while the latter spends a holiday in Rome.

Franceschini is best known for his roles in Màkari, Black Out - Vita Sospese, and Non mi Lasciare.

Thalia Besson - Genevieve

Thalia Besson

Another newcomer in the world of Emily in Paris is Thalia Besson as Genevieve.

She is Laurent's daughter from a past fling that he had while he was in New York.

Genevieve moves in with Sylvie while in Paris and she is eventually hired by her to work for Agence Grateau.

Emily mentors Genevieve throughout her stay, but things go awry when she flirts with Gabriel. She even moves into Camille's previous apartment to get closer to him.

Besson is a rising star whose credits include Dangerous Waters and Arthur, malédiction.

Christophe Guybet - Gerard

Christophe Guybet

Christophe Guybet returns as Gerard, Camille's father who invites Emily to spend Christmas with them at Megève after her flight to Chicago was canceled.

Guybet has over 40 credits to his name, with roles in The Crown, Visitors, and The Singapore Grip.

Camille Japy - Louise

Camille Japy

Camille Japy reprises her role as Louise, Camille's mother and Gerard's wife who disapproves of Gabriel and Emily's relationship since she wants her daughter to end up with the hot chef.

Japy can be seen in Taken, Les fantasmes, and Moi, Grosse.

Victor Meutelet - Timothee

Victor Meutelet

Victor Meutelet appears as Timothee, Camille's younger brother and Emily's former hookup who mocks her about being a "mistress" in Camille and Gabriel's relationship since they are set to have a baby.

Meutelet has credits in Deep Fear, Les Innocents, and Les Rascals.

Solenn Le Couviour - Bianca

Solenn Le Couviour

Solenn Le Couviour guest stars as Bianca, the representative of Agence Grateau's new client, Bavazza, which is a luxurious Italian coffee brand.

She also appears to be a fling with Luc and reunites with Emily while she is on holiday in Rome.

Le Couviour previously appeared in Just the Two of Us (L'amour et les forêts), Photo de famille, and Les Ex.

Raoul Bova - Giancarlo

Raoul Bova

Raoul Bova appears in the latter half of Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 as Giancarlo, Sylvie's former fling in Rome with whom she reunites.

Sylvie appears to be using Giancarlo as a rebound after learning that Laurent and Genevieve's mother are still sleeping together whenever he's in New York.

Bova starred in AVP: Alien vs Predator, Under the Tuscan Sun, and Immaturi.

Anna Galiena - Antonia Muratori

Anna Galiena

Anna Galiena portrays Antonia Muratori, Marcello's mother who is not keen on meeting with Agence Grateau about potentially being a client of theirs.

Antonia, though, later gives Emily and the agency a chance, leading to a whirlwind of change for the titular protagonist.

Galiena can be seen in Giorno Felici, Sposa in rosso, and Romanzo famigliare.

Rupert Everett - Giorgio Barbieri

Rupert Everett

Rupert Everett plays Giorgio Barbieri, the owner of a global interior design firm based in Rome and Sylvie's former lover who is now gay.

As a favor to his good friend, Giorgio agrees to let Sylvie borrow his office for their big meeting with the Muratoris.

Everett has credits in My Best Friend's Wedding, The Happy Prince, and An Ideal Husband.

Yassin Chekkouh - Dominique

Yassin Chekkouh

Yassin Chekkouh guest stars in Emily in Paris Season 4, Episode 6 as Dominique, Julien's "Christmas boyfriend" who shows up during the holidays to spend some time with him.

Chekkouh's other major credits include La Maison des Pauvres Garçons and Drag Race France.

