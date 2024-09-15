So Does Genevieve Get With Gabriel In Emily In Paris Season 4?

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 introduces Genevieve (Thalia Besson) as a new character who causes a riff in Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Emily's (Lily Cooper) romantic entanglement.

Genevieve is Sylvie's stepdaughter and Laurent's daughter from a New Yorker whom she hires as a new marketing specialist of Agence Grateau.

Initially introduced as Emily's new workplace best friend, it is later revealed that Genevieve has bad intentions since she plans to take everything away from her, most notably her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel.

How Did Genevieve Meet Gabriel?

Lucas Bravo & Thalia Besson

Genevieve meets Gabriel during a video shoot at his restaurant in Season 4, Episode 7.

Coincidentally, it is Emily who agrees to bring Genevieve to the shoot, but it all goes incredibly wrong in her attempt to have some closure with Gabriel after breaking up with him in Megève.

A heated confrontation then ensues between the two former loves where Gabriel tells Emily that the main problem in their relationship is communication (he speaks French, Emily doesn't).

Gabriel goes all out in telling Emily what he feels, telling her in French that he feels "ripped off" and "drained" because of the unfortunate things that happened to him - which are the breakup, the failed Michelin star application, and Camille's fake pregnancy.

Genevieve, who overheard the conversation, helps Emily understand what Gabriel said, but she ultimately lies by simply telling her that he doesn't want to see her ever again.

Did Genevieve End Up with Gabriel in Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2?

Genevieve's lie is only the tip of the iceberg since it marks the start of her evil scheme to try and be together with a vulnerable Gabriel.

On the night after the video shoot, she has drinks with Gabriel at his restaurant, with the pair looking comfortable with each other, much to Emily's dismay after seeing them.

After Camille (Camille Razat) moves out of her apartment to start fresh, Genevieve then uses the opportunity to move next door into the same apartment building as Gabriel and Emily.

When Emily confronts Genevieve about her closeness with Gabriel, the New Yorker simply tells her that she was just casually grabbing a drink with him and it is a work-related catch-up.

Genevieve then pitches to the Bavaza clients to invite Gabriel to their launch party, prompting Emily to confront her again about giving her a heads up first before saying it during the meeting out of respect for her client.

In Season 4, Episode 9, Genevieve also invites Gabriel to her housewarming party and this is where she moves in and kisses him out of the blue. The smooch cements the idea that she wants Gabriel to herself.

However, in Episode 10, Gabriel finally realizes what Genevieve is doing and he gently tells her that the kiss was "just a moment," implying that it doesn't mean anything.

Gabriel then puts the final nail in the coffin by telling her, "You're my neighbor and my friend."

The fact that Gabriel essentially friendzones Genevieve is satisfying to watch for viewers since it somewhat puts a temporary halt to her schemes.

It is temporary since Genevieve is the kind of girl who doesn't back down and there is a good chance that she will return to continue her pursuit of the hot chef in a potential Season 5.

Emily in Paris Season 4 is streaming on Netflix.