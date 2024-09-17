Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Emily (Lily Collins) have their fair share of ups and downs in Emily in Paris which often leads to heartbreak.

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1 sees the pair getting some closure after the fiasco that transpired in the Season 3 finale, in which Alfie walked out after learning that Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) still had feelings for Emily.

Alfie and Emily kissed each other goodbye in Season 4, Episode 1, but it did not stop there as Episode 3 revealed that he is still in love with her after opening up his feelings to a girl wearing the same outfit as Emily during a masquerade ball.

What Happened to Alfie & Emily in Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2?

Lucien Laviscount and Lily Collins

Emily in Paris Season 4, Episode 6 brings back Alfie after disappearing in the last two episodes of Part 1.

He meets a heartbroken Emily not too long after she breaks up with Gabriel after realizing that she is just second fiddle to Gabriel and Camille's relationship.

Emily tells him the news about her breakup, simply saying, "Reality happened," when he asks about what transpired in Megève.

Alfie, though, has slightly different news to tell Emily, revealing that he now has a clean slate and is ready to fall in love with Paris.

Not only that, he has a new girlfriend and he is spending Christmas with her and her family.

Although she admits that she is happy for him, this leaves Emily shocked and heartbroken because she thought that Alfie was still available.

So Who Did Emily End Up With in Season 4 Part 2?

After Emily's breakup with Gabriel, she falls in love with Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini) after their chance encounter in Megève leads to something more.

Emily spends time with Marcello in Rome, getting to know each other closely while also reigniting her free-spirited self that she once lost while dealing with the complexities of her previous relationships in Paris.

Although her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) hijacks her Roman holiday which almost ends the Emily and Marcello romance, the pair eventually end up together at the end of Season 4, Episode 10.

Emily in Paris Season 4's ending revealed that Emily will stay in Rome for a while to lead her own branch of Agence Grateau, meaning that she gets to spend more time with Marcello.

Emily in Paris Season 4 is streaming on Netflix.