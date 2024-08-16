What Happens to Alfie in Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2: Do Alfie & Emily Get Back Together?

Netflix's Emily in Paris Season 4 addressed the ramifications of Gabriel and Camille's ill-fated wedding that left Alfie and Emily's relationship in turmoil.

Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Emily (Lily Collins) have been involved in a romantic relationship since their strong bond grew from becoming classmates in French class.

The pair have had their fair share of ups and downs in previous seasons and it comes to an abrupt end in the Season 3 finale after Camille (Camille Razat) pointed out that Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) still has feelings for Emily.

Alfie's Emotional Journey in Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 Explained

Lucien Laviscount

Emily has a dilemma in Season 4, Episode 1 after Julien's (Samuel Arnold) client, AMI, approves the "Love is in the Air" campaign centered around her and Alfie's relationship where they need to kiss in front of thousands at the French Open.

The only problem is that Alfie doesn't want to do the ad or even talk to Emily after the heartbreaking fiasco that transpired in the Season 3 finale. Alfie is clearly hurt, considering that he has unwavering loyalty toward Emily since the beginning.

She tracks down Alfie and tries to convince him to show up during the event to recreate the ad and save her and Julien's careers, but he is non-committal about it.

Alfie then confronts Gabriel about his feelings for Emily. Gabriel reassures him that nothing happened between him and Emily while she was with him.

Although Alfie does show up in the French Open to help Emily with the campaign, he officially breaks up with her, and the end of the relationship is marked by an emotional breakup kiss in front of a crowded tennis match.

Speaking with Tudum, Lily Collins admitted that the fact that the pair ended their relationship on good terms shows that they have the utmost respect for each other:

"I think it’s actually very indicative of the respect they have for one another. They both care about each other so much, but Alfie also has to care about himself and take himself out of something he knows isn’t right for him. And Emily hears that and really respects that."

But Wait, Is Alfie Still In Love with Emily?

Lucien Laviscount & Lily Collins

Although the pair broke up in Season 4, Episode 1, the show's third installment revealed that Alfie still has feelings for Emily.

During the masquerade ball organized by Agence Grateau, Emily and Alfie reunite and they flirt with one another.

It's clear that the spark between them is still there and Alfie knows it. Emily, though, chooses Gabriel over him.

At the end of the night, Alfie approaches a girl wearing the same outfit as Emily before saying, "I don't want to be stuck with you. I want you. I should have never let you go. I made a huge mistake," then kisses her.

After realizing that the girl he kisses is not Emily, Alfie then sees his ex-girlfriend and Gabriel leaving the party together.

This shocking blow is more than enough for Alfie to lay low and disappear in the next two episodes, leaving fans to wonder if he will appear again in Season 4 Part 2.

Will Alfie Return in Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2?

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star (via Deadline) confirmed that Lucien Laviscount will return as Alfie in Season 4, Part 2.

Details about his role in the second half of Season 4 are still unknown, but there is a strong chance that he will at least let Emily know about his true feelings for her sometime in the last five episodes.

In the same interview with Deadline, Laviscount reflected on Alfie's failed attempt to get Emily back, noting, "He's trying to do what he thinks is right for [her:]"

"Alfie being able to show his vulnerable side shows his growth and his determination to figure it out. His selflessness definitely comes through. He’s trying to do what he thinks is right for Emily, but then at the same time shoots himself in the foot a little bit and by the time it gets to that point, is it too late? Isn’t it too late?"

The actor ended his statement with a subtle tease that "true love takes time," indicating that his fight for Emily is far from over:

"True love takes time and we’ve got to figure things out before we get there, so we’ll see if the timing’s right."

Things are complicated, though, since Part 1 ends with Gabriel and Emily as a happy couple together.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, September 12.

