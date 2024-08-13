One of the shocking twists in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder involves Sal Singh's questionable death.

Netflix and BBC One's limited series unpacks Pip Fitz-Amobi's (Emma Myers) investigation behind Andie Bell's (India Lillie Davies) death while also trying to find out why her boyfriend, Sal (Rahul Pattni), was the prime suspect.

Pip's investigation leads to various twists and turns and she even unearthed a heartbreaking reveal tied to Sal's death which involves a close family friend: Elliot (Matthew Baynton).

[ Here's Who Killed Barney in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder ]

Why Is Sal Framed for Andie Bell’s Murder?

Emma Myers

In the police's initial investigation, it was revealed that Sal confessed to his dad via text that he was the one who murdered Andie. The text said, "It was me. I did it. I'm so sorry."

His body was found days later and it was considered as case closed by the police since they classified it as a murder-suicide.

Five years later, Pip worked with Sal's brother, Ravi (Zain Iqbal), to take a closer look at the case since they believed Sal was innocent and it was too easy for the crime to be considered case closed.

Pip managed to retrieve Sal's phone from Ravi and they found out together that the text that he apparently sent was grammatically correct and with punctuation marks, which was unusual for him because his other texts were incomplete.

This certain detail was more than enough for Pip and Ravi to kickstart their investigation, leading to the eventual discovery that Elliot was the one behind all of it.

Here's Why Elliot Killed Sal in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Matthew Baynton

Elliot Ward is Andie, Sal, and Pip's English teacher and the father of Pip's best friend, Cara. He was also the one who killed Sal and disposed of his body.

It was revealed that Elliot shoved sleeping pills into Sal's throat since he wanted to frame Sal for Andie's death. He believed that he could get away with it if he led the police to uncover that it was a murder-suicide.

Elliot was also the one who sent the confession text using Sal's phone, which explains why the message was grammatically correct.

While his plan almost worked, it wasn't until Pip and Ravi came to the rescue and ultimately proved Sal's innocence.

Elliot's close ties to Pip made it even more difficult to bear with for the young investigator, considering that putting him behind bars meant that Cara would lose his father.

Elliot was also the "Secret Older Guy" who had a secret, inappropriate relationship with Andie.

On the night of Andie's death, Elliot revealed that they had a heated argument after she tried to ask for money to leave town and be with Sal.

He refused to give her money and he even pushed her away which led to her head hitting the countertop. This led to Andie's death when Becca, her sister, pushed her again during an argument inside their home.

By looking at the bigger picture, all roads traced back to Elliot's inappropriate relationship with Andie, which kickstarted a domino effect that led to two students being killed.

There was also a girl named Isla whom he confessed his crimes and locked in the attic of his old home so that she could not call the police.

At the end of the day, Elliot is not the good guy that everyone perceives because he is a monster deep inside.

All episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder are streaming on Netflix.

Read more about A Good Girl's Guide to Murder:

What the Black Ribbons Mean in A Good Girl's Guide, Explained

What Is a Calamity Party In A Good Girl's Guide? Meaning Explained

Pip & Ravi's Age Gap In 'A Good Girl's Guide' Show & Book, Explained