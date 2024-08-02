Here's Who Killed Andie Bell In 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder presents an interesting murder mystery story revolving around the search for Andie Bell's killer.

The limited series follows Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers) as she unpacks the truth behind Andie Bell's (India Lillie Davies) disappearance, a case that many believed in her local town is closed due to the confession of her boyfriend, Sal Singh.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder premiered on BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom on July 1. It was then released on Netflix on August 1.

Who Killed Andie Bell? What Happened to Her in Good Girl's Guide to Murder

India Lillie Davies

Pip's investigation surrounding Andie Bell's disappearance and eventual death is initially for her EPQ (aka Extended Project Qualification), but she goes deeper to unpack the case and her determination proves vital in finding the truth.

Pip discovers that her teacher and best friend's father, Elliot (Matthew Baynton), is the guy whom Andie had a secret relationship with.

Although Elliot has severed his ties to Andie, she still asks him to give him £5,000 in exchange for not telling everyone that he had sex with a minor.

Elliot refuses, which leads to an argument, and Andie hits her head on the countertop leading to a concussion. While Andie is still injured, she rushes home to find Becca (Carla Woodcock).

Pip realizes that Becca is the one who killed Andie after an argument ensues inside their home.

Why Did Becca Kill Andie?

Pip learns that Becca was drugged and raped by Max (Henry Ashton) and the drugs that were used were the same ones from Andie's stash. This information is crucial as to why Becca accidentally kills her own sister.

On the fateful night of April 19, 2019, Andie tells Becca that she plans to move out of her home and leave her sister behind with their strict father, Jason (Matthew Chambers).

However, Becca wants to come forward to the police and report Max after he raped her, but Andie does not want her to do that because she will get in trouble for being Max's drug supplier.

Andie's revelations do not sit well with Becca as she pushes her so hard that she falls and chokes on her vomit. Andie's concussion from an earlier confrontation with Elliot combined with Becca's push is enough to kill her.

Becca then hides her body in the nearby underground location and acts as if nothing happened. She reveals all of this to Pip and she even manages to bring her to the location of Andie's body.

She also almost kills Pip after revealing the truth, but thankfully, Ravi (Zain Iqbal), Cara (Asha Banks), and the police arrive in the nick of time.

Did Elliot Kill Sal Singh?

Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni) is Andie's boyfriend who is framed for her murder after he "confessed." It was initially a case closed for the police since a text that was sent from his phone cemented the idea that he was the prime suspect.

However, Pip and Sal's brother, Ravi, work together to prove Sal's innocence and there is, in fact, more to the story.

Elliot and Andie's argument that leads to Andie having a concussion and eventual disappearance plays a pivotal role in Sal's death.

Elliot panics since he believes Andie died of the head injury that she suffered. In a desperate attempt to cover up his misdeed, he used Sal as his scapegoat, drugging him and eventually killing him.

He then uses Sal's phone to confess to Andie's murder, but he makes a glaring mistake that eagle-eyed investigators like Pip manage to pinpoint.

Pip, who obtains Sal's phone, realizes that the confession is written in perfect grammar complete with punctuation, unlike the rest of his messages.

This led to Elliot being arrested for Sal's murder and, to make matters worse, kidnapping an innocent woman and leaving her in the attic of his old home.

Who Was the Woman in Elliot's Attic?

After finding out that the "Secret Older Guy" who had a relationship with Andie is Elliot, Pip leaves her phone inside his car so that she can track him down later.

She later finds out that he is staying in his old family home to confront him about Andie and Sal. While Elliot does say the truth about his part in Andie's story, he does not say a thing about Sal.

This is where the woman in Elliot's attic came in. Pip was alerted by her after continuous banging on the pipes then she rushed to the attic.

The person in question is Isla (Georgia Lock), a girl whom Elliot meets one night who he thought was Andie since they closely resemble each other. Elliot brings him back to his old house and this is where he reveals that he killed Sal.

Realizing his mistake and to prevent her from spilling his revelation to the police, Elliot locks Isla in the attic for five years, but she is eventually saved by Pip after asking Ravi to send the police and arrest the sinister English teacher.

Outside of Andie and Sal, Isla is the person who suffers the most. It also proves how Elliot can go to great lengths to preserve his freedom and reputation from others.

Who Was Threatening Pip?

Carla Woodcock

A good chunk of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder sees Pip being threatened with harsh notes and sinister texts due to her ongoing investigation surrounding Andie's death.

In Episode 2, Pip finds a note saying, "STOP DIGGING PIPPA," which she finds in her sleeping bag during Cara's birthday camping trip.

It is later revealed that it was Elliot who slipped the note in the sleeping bag, which was convenient for him due to the friends' trip.

The one who blackmailed Pip and the suspect behind the death of their family dog, Barney, is revealed to be Becca, Andie's sister and killer.

Do Ravi and Pip End Up Together?

Throughout A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Pip and Ravi have undeniable chemistry and a kiss between the pair would easily cement their love for one another.

After dealing with two prime suspects, a lengthy investigation, and occasional flirting, the pair finally share a kiss in the series' final moments, implying that they end up together.

While Pip receives her happy ending with Ravi, she still has a lot on her plate since she has to deal with her looming application at Cambridge while also avenging Max's rape victims.

Pip's journey in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder gives her purpose and makes her realize that unveiling the truth is what she's good at. While Andie and Sal's case are over, Pip's story is only beginning to unravel.

All episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder are streaming on Netflix.

Read more about A Good Girl's Guide to Murders and other Netflix shows:

Who Is Yali Topol Margalith? 5 Things to Know About 'Good Girl's Guide' Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Jude Morgan-Collie? Wiki Biography & Details on 'Good Girl's Guide' Connor Actor

Netflix's Newest Dark R-Rated Mystery Thriller Delivers a Family's Worst Nightmare