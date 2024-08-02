Jude Morgan-Collie? Wiki Biography & Details on 'Good Girl's Guide' Connor Actor

Want to know more about Connor from Good Girl's Guide? Here is everything to know about the actor Jude Morgan-Collie.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, based on Holly Jackson's bestselling novel, is a mystery thriller series on Netflix adapted by Poppy Cogan and directed by Dolly Wells.

The story unfolds in the small English town of Little Kilton, beginning in 2019 with the mysterious disappearance and presumed murder of 17-year-old Andie Bell.

Five years later, high school senior Pippa "Pip" Fitz-Amobi, portrayed by Emma Myers, chooses to investigate Andie's case for her senior project. All six episodes of Good Girl's Guide are currently streaming on Netflix to learn more.

Meet Jude Morgan-Collie - Biography Details

Jude Morgan-Collie

Jude Morgan-Collie Attended Brit School of Performing Arts

Jude Morgan-Collie was born on May 6, 2004, making him a rising actor at 20 years old. Standing tall at six-foot-one, he has a commanding presence both on and off the screen.

Jude attended the renowned BRIT School of Performing Arts, where he completed his GCSEs and obtained a UAL Level 3 Performing Arts diploma in 2021.

The BRIT School, known for nurturing creative talents like Adele and Amy Winehouse, provided Jude with a solid foundation for his acting career.

Jude Played Young John Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate

Jude Morgan-Collie made his film debut as young John Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate. He shared his excitement about this role on Instagram, expressing how "absolutely honored" he was to be part of such an iconic franchise:

"Absolutely honored to be part of this incredible movie that is out today. As a young actor it was a dream come true."

Despite being his first movie, Jude wrote on Instagram that he "was treated with the same respect as every other actor on set" and cherished the opportunity to work under the direction of Tim Miller.

"Working on my first ever movie under the direction of the amazing Tim Miller was a dream come true. Despite my lack of experience I was treated with the same respect as every other actor on set and I learnt so much. I hope I get the chance to work with him again one day!"

Jude's First TV Role Was on BBC's Here We Go

Jude's first television role was as Sam Jessop in the BBC comedy series Here We Go. Reflecting on his experience, he said to British Comedy Guide that he felt privileged to be part of such an amazing show with a wonderful cast and crew.

He described how "privileged" he felt to be part of the series and "made sure I took it all in and learned as much as I could from everyone:"

"I felt privileged to be part of such an amazing show with such a wonderful cast and crew. As a young actor, this is my first TV series and I just made sure I took it all in and learned as much as I could from everyone. I loved every moment of it."

His favorite scene to shoot involved "getting completely drenched" in a garden swimming pool, a moment he found hilariously memorable:

"My favourite scene to shoot was without doubt the one with the swimming pool. Getting completely drenched in the middle of a garden with the rest of the cast was just so funny. We were told it would be heated but this was definitely not the case! I also loved doing the car scenes. Trying to keep a straight face with Jim's one-liners when we were squashed together in the car was impossible for the rest of us which meant we kept having to stop and re-take!"

Jude Heard About His A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Role on the Toilet

Jude Morgan-Collie plays Connor in the TV adaptation of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Interestingly, he found out about landing the role in a rather unconventional setting.

In a TikTok video, Jude shared the amusing story of how he heard the news while he was "sat on the toilet:"

"I was sat on the toilet and I kind of had a gut feeling that it had gone well and I got a call from my agent and as always you kind of panic because you're like either I've done really well and I've got the job or I'm getting sacked."

He went on to explain how his agent told him he got the job, cleaned up on the toilet, and then immediately called his mom to share the great news.

"Me and my mum were like screaming over the phone. It was great."

How To Follow Jude Morgan-Collie Online

Fans looking to keep up with Jude Morgan-Collie online can follow him on Instagram.

