The Diplomat Season 2 Gets Exciting Release Announcement

A recent statement from Netflix reaffirmed The Diplomat Season 2's status as an imminent release.

The Keri Russell-led political drama was one of the biggest streaming hits in recent years when it debuted back in April 2023 (read more about The Diplomat cast).

This put the series on a fast track for Season 2 as the streaming giant hopes to capitalize yet again on this bureaucracy-tinged thriller.

According to Netflix, The Diplomat Season 2 is still set for release in 2024.

The news came as a part of the streaming platform's Q2 2024 Earnings Interview, where Netflix Co-CEO, President & Director Theodore A. Sarandos listed the hit series as a part of its content slate "coming up before the end of the year:

The series was previously reported as coming sometime in 2024 (via Deadline), where it appeared alongside several other projects set to round out the streamer's 2024 schedule.

So When Will The Diplomat Season 2 Episodes Release?

This most recent release update reaffirms how confident the streamer is that the show will hit its 2024 date, as it seems to be serving as one of Netflix's tentpoles for the second half of the year.

A specific release date within that 2024 window has not been set. However, looking at the past may reveal where Season 2 will go with its release plan.

Season 1 finished filming in April 2022 before coming to Netflix a year later in April 2023.

Seeing as Season 2's filming was delayed until January 2024, when the series does return, it will likely do so quite late in the year, brushing up against the turn of the calendar.

What Will Happen in The Diplomat Season 2?

As The Diplomat Season 2 approaches, fans will start considering what to expect from the streaming drama's return.

Audiences may remember that Season 1 ended with a literal bang when it started streaming in April 2023.

After following Keri Russell's Kate Wyler was thrust abroad to take on the responsibilities as the American diplomat to England, the Season 1 finale closed with an explosion as Kate and her colleagues looked into the assassination of her husband, Hal.

The season ended with audiences not knowing who lived and who died in the blast and what exactly the consequences would be of Kate's revenge-fueled actions.

According to Netflix Vice President of Drama Series Jinny Howe, Season 2 will pick up "after that jaw-dropping cliffhanger," further exploring the ins and outs of Kate's political world (via Season 2's official announcement):

"Fans around the world are loving every minute of 'The Diplomat''s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler. After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2."

This explosive finale will surely be a key narrative thread to be tugged in Season 2, forming where the show goes following the end of Season 1.

The Diplomat Season 2 is expected to stream before the end of 2024.

