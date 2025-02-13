The Diplomat Season 3 was given a brief release update by one of its head creatives.

After more than a year-and-a-half away, Netflix's political thriller returned for its second season in late 2024. It continues the twist-filled story of Keri Russell's Kate Wyler as she becomes more intertwined in a game of international politico as the newly appointed U.S. ambassador to the UK.

After the success of Season 1, a second batch of episodes was quickly greenlit; however, their release would be pushed out further than initially expected, thanks to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes of 2023. With Season 3 already announced, it looks like Netflix will aim to avoid that long wait again.

The Diplomat Season 3 Release Window Teased

The Diplomat

Thanks to new quotes from one of its executive producers, fans may finally have an idea of when The Diplomat Season 3 will be released.

Speaking with The Direct on the red carpet of the 36th Producers Guild of America Awards, The Diplomat Season 3 executive producer Janice Williams hinted at a potential release window for the series' next batch of episodes, estimating they will come "later this year:"

The Direct: "You mentioned Season 3. It's on its way. How long are fans going to have to wait, you think, roughly?"

Janice Williams: "We don't have a release date yet, but if I was a guessing person, I would say, you know, later this year."

The Diplomat Season 2 was up for one award at the ceremony, Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television Drama, which ultimately lost to FX's Shogun series.

Fans will remember that Season 2 was notably two episodes shorter than Season 1, at six rather than eight. Much has been made about the show bumping the episode order back up to the Season 1 mark for its upcoming third season.

Explaining why Season 2 only ended up being six episodes, Williams posited Season 2 was "sort of breakneck speed season," plus one had to factor in the fact that it was crafted around "two strikes [happening] during it:"

The Direct: "How do you think that those six episodes, that small package, enhances the narrative experience that you guys are trying to tell?"

Williams: "Yeah, I mean, I think… Season 1 was eight episodes. Season 3 is eight episodes. We're almost finished filming Season 3. Season 2 happened in a particular time. There were two strikes during it, but also we went straight from Season 1 to Season 2 without a break, and you know we were writing as there was prep happening and everything else, and it just became a necessity. But also, the way the story unfolded, it was such a sort of breakneck speed season that it felt as though short and tight would really, really service it, and I think it did."

She noted that this shortened Season 2 episode count is one of the biggest points of feedback she has gotten from fans about the series, saying, "I think it's good. We like people wanting more:"

The Direct: "You know, with that series, fans are pretty vocal... They have reactions to it. What do you think is the most surprising reaction you've heard with Season 2 so far?"

Williams: "I mean, I think one of the loudest reactions I've had is, 'How dare we only make six episodes,' you know? We took people to this sort of cliff edge right at the end of Episode 6, and they were like, 'Where are the rest of the episodes?' So, honestly, I think that's been the biggest surprise for people. But I think it's good. We like people wanting more."

According to reporting from after Season 2's release, it was not just fans who complained about its truncated episode count. Series creator Debora Cahn recently revealed Netflix, too, was not happy about it only coming in at six episodes (read more about Netflix's major The Diplomat complaint here).

When Will The Diplomat Season 3 Be Released?

After a lengthy wait between The Diplomat's first two seasons, all indications are that Season 3 will differ.

It had been previously reported that Seasons 2 and 3 of the hit series were going to film back-to-back, so it would make sense that the gaps between releases would be significantly leaner than other titles.

As executive producer Janice Williams said, "later this year" feels right for the show's eventual return. She also let slip that Season 3 is "almost finished filming," meaning the bulk of the work left on the series is in the editing room.

If filming can finish in the next few weeks, a release sometime this fall feels doable. Perhaps the streaming giant is eyeing a similar release window to Season 2, hitting in mid-October 2025.

And with eight episodes coming this time, hopefully, the series can recapture the positive momentum from Season 1 and ensure a future beyond Season 3.

The Diplomat Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.