Keri Russell's Katherine "Kate" Wyler is back, leading The Diplomat Season 2 cast.

After years of waiting and several teases hinting at an imminent release, The Diplomat has finally returned, debuting its latest batch of episodes on Netflix on October 31.

Season 2 picks up after the shocking cliffhanger of last season. It continues the show's thrilling political plot, as Russell's new American ambassador to the UK is secretly being politically tested for a potential vice-presidential run.

Every Main Character& Actor in The Diplomat Season 2

Keri Russell - Katherine "Kate" Wyler

The Diplomat

Keri Russell returns to lead The Diplomat as its titular government official. Yet again embodying the role of Katherine "Kate" Wyler, Russell is back as a U.S. government official who reluctantly takes on the position of the American ambassador to the UK.

Season 2 sees Russell investigating the assassination attempt on her husband, Hal, that closed the first run. While some have assumed a Middle Eastern power may have carried out the explosion, she has doubts.

Russell is best known for her roles in Felicity, Mission: Impossible III, and Matt Reeves' Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Rufus Sewell - Hal Wyler

The Diplomat

Hal Wyler (played by Rufus Sewell) returns as Kate's politico husband, trying to pull the strings and get his wife to eventually line up and take on the role of U.S. Vice President.

While Hal and Kate's marriage seems to be on rocky footing, the pair will have to put their differences aside as Hal was involved in an explosion that could have killed him to close out Season 1.

Sewell's other work includes Dark City, The Illusionist, and A Knight's Tale.

David Gyasi - Austin Dennison

The Diplomat

David Gyasi brings to life Austin Dennison in Season 2, the UK foreign secretary who Kate befriended after taking up her posting across the pond.

Austin has developed a deep personal and professional relationship with Kate, and the two even romanced in the first season.

Gyasi can also be seen in Interstellar, Cloud Atlas, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Ali Ahn - Eidra Park

The Diplomat

Ali Ahn plays Eidra Park, the Chief of the CIA in London, England. In Season 1, she became one of Kate's closest allies working in England, helping her investigate the attack on the HMS Courageous.

Season 1 revealed that Eidra was secretly engaged in a romantic relationship with Stuart, the London embassy deputy chief of mission. However, that is no longer the case, as the pair broke up in the Season 1 finale.

Ahn most recently wowed audiences with her work as Alice Wu-Gulliver in Marvel's Agatha All Along, but she also has credits on Supernatural, Billions, and Liberal Arts.

Rory Kinnear - Nicol Trowbridge

The Diplomat

With much of The Diplomat taking place within the inner workings of the UK government, it is appropriate that the country's Prime Minister (PM) features prominently. Rory Kinnear plays this universe's take on the UK leader, Nicol Trowbridge.

Prime Minister Trowbridge led Kate and the rest of the Diplomat team on a wild goose chase in Season 1 by blaming the HMS Courageous attack on a foreign power. However, this latest batch of episodes sees Kate potentially doubting the PM, thinking he may have been behind the attack.

Kinnear's filmography includes credits on Rings of Power, Penny Dreadful, and the Daniel Craig James Bond films.

Ato Essandoh - Stuart Hayford

The Diplomat

Ato Essandoh's Stuart Hayford works alongside Kate at all times. Stuart is Kate's right-hand man and deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in London.

At one point, he and Eidra were romantically entangled; however, the pair broke up to end Season 1, as it was revealed he would leave London and follow Kate if she were to get the Vice Presidential call. Also, he was involved in the explosion that closed the Season 1 finale along with Kate's husband, Hal.

Essandoh can also be seen in Netflix's Reptile movie (where he played detective Dan Cleary), Blood Diamond, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Michael McKean - William Rayburn

The Diplomat

Michael McKean brings to life The Diplomat's take on the U.S. president, William Rayburn. As seen in Season 1, President Rayburn is hellbent on re-establishing America on the world stage, hoping to gain the respect of his international counterparts.

In Season 1, it was revealed that President Rayburn wants Kate as his vice president, ousting former VP Grace Penn from the role.

McKean may be familiar to fans for his work as Chuck McGill in Better Call Saul, but he has over 250 acting credits, including This Is Spinal Tap, Clue, and A Mighty Wind.

Allison Janney - Grace Penn

The Diplomat

The venerable Alison Janney returns as U.S. Vice President Grace Penn in The Diplomat Season 2. She has served under Michael McKean's William Rayburn since the beginning of his presidential term, but he secretly wants her out, with Keri Russell's Kate Wyler taking over her seat.

Janney previously appeared in Gareth Edwards' The Creator (read more about The Creator cast), Juno, and The Help.

Nana Mensah - Billie Appiah

The Diplomat

Nana Mensah plays Billie Appiah, the White House Chief of Staff in charge of the search for a new Vice President, eyeing Kate Wyler to take over the role.

Mensah's other credits include The King of Staten Island, Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, and After Yang.

Simon Hepworth - Randall

The Diplomat

Simon Hepworth plays Randall, an employee in the UK Prime Minister's office who debuts in Season 2.

Hepworth can also be seen in Walking with the Enemy, Endeavour, and Law & Order UK.

Celia Imrie - Margaret Roylin

The Diplomat

Celia Imrie stars as Margaret Roylin, an English Conservative Party operative crucial in strategizing Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge's campaign.

Previously, Imrie took roles in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Nanny McPhee, and Calendar Girls.

The Diplomat Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.