Agatha All Along Episode 6 shed light on plenty of characters, including a twist centered on Alice Wu-Gulliver being a police officer.

First seen in Agatha All Along Episode 2, Ali Ahn's Alice Wu-Gulliver is shown to be not only a Protection Witch but a legacy "Blood Witch," whose mother recorded the most popular version of the Witches' Road Ballad. She then had the chance to prove her worth to the coven multiple times throughout Episodes 3-5.

Sadly, Alice met her tragic end at Agatha's hands in Episode 5, when the titular "heroine" absorbed her magic and killed her during the third trial on the Witches' Road.

Who Is Alice Wu-Gulliver in Agatha All Along?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 6.

Marvel Studios

Episode 2 of Agatha All Along introduces Ali Ahn as Protection Witch Alice Wu-Gulliver, who gets fired from her job as a security guard at the Westview Mall.

Fans learn in that episode that she previously worked as a police officer when she quickly tells the coven, "I'm an ex-cop," which is revealed in full during flashback scenes from Episode 6.

Alice shows up momentarily as a police officer with the Eastview Police Department after Jeff and Rebecca Kaplan crash their car into a tree next to the road. They were driving away from William Kaplan's bar mitzvah as they and their son looked back on Wanda Maximoff's Hex shrinking over nearby Westview.

Marvel Studios

Also of note is that Alice lost her job as a police officer, similar to how she was fired from her security guard job in Episode 2. Episode 3 then saw her address the Wu Family Curse, which haunted her for most of her life and seems to have led to the bad luck she saw regularly.

Will Alice Return in Agatha All Along?

Marvel revealed plenty of new information to fans in Agatha All Along Episode 6, including the MCU's potential take on Hulkling. Considering the episode provided only a quick glimpse of Alice in the flashback scene, fans cannot rule out the potential of seeing her come back in later episodes.

Fans have already seen multiple characters bite the dust in the first half of the season, including a fan-favorite WandaVision character who died in Episode 3. However, the chances of a return appear slim, with Agatha now holding Alice's power inside her after Episode 5.

The rest of the season should primarily be centered on the road ahead rather than what happened before Agatha All Along, especially after Episode 6 revealed the whole story behind Joe Locke's Wiccan/Billy Maximoff.

While Alice's return is still in the air, there will be no shortage of thrilling magic and action over the last three episodes of the season.

The first six episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+. Episode 7 arrives on Wednesday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.