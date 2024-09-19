Agatha All Along Episode 2 is headlined by a stacked lineup of guest stars, which includes Debra Jo Rupp, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti Lupone.

In Episode 2 titled "Circle Sewn with Fate, Unlock Thy Hidden Gate," Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness is on a mission to regain her powers and she thinks that the only way to do so is to assemble her own coven to walk the Witches' Road.

Agatha All Along Episode 2 premiered on Disney+ on September 18.

Every Main Cast Member of Agatha All Along Episode 2

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha Harkness

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn reprises her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness to lead the cast of Agatha All Along.

After finally breaking free from Wanda's spell in Episode 1 (with the help of Aubrey Plaza's character), Agatha seeks the assistance of Joe Locke's mysterious teen as they go on a recruiting mission to create her own coven to walk down the Witches' Road.

She is also wary of the fact that the dangerous Salem Seven is on their tail and she races against time to convince her fellow witches to join her.

Hahn is best known for her roles in Afternoon Delight, Transparent, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and The Shrink Next Door.

Joe Locke - Teen

Joe Locke is part of Agatha All Along's cast as a mysterious teen who joins Agatha in her quest to regain her powers.

The teen is also fascinated with witchcraft and magic and he also tries to convince Agatha that he could become something special down the line.

Locke's most recognizable role is playing Charlie Spring in Netflix's Heartstopper.

Sasheer Zamata - Jennifer Kale

Sasheer Zamata

Sasheer Zamata is part of Agatha All Along Episode 2's cast as Jennifer Kale.

Jennifer is a witch whose expertise revolves around potions. She is also recruited by Agatha to become part of her coven.

Agatha tells her that joining her down the Witches' Road would allow her to lift the binding spell that kept her magicless for a while.

Jennifer Kale is another powerful witch from Marvel Comics who is the cousin of Johnny Blaze (aka Ghostrider).

Zamata is a stand-up comedian whose past notable credits include Exploding Kittens, Home Economics, and The Fungies.

Ali Ahn - Alice Wu-Gulliver

Ali AhnAli Ahn

Ali Ahn appears as Alice Wu-Gulliver, a Blood Witch who is the daughter of August Wu of the Coral Shore. She specializes in protective magic.

In Agatha All Along, Alice works as a security guard in one of the shops inside Westview Mall.

After initially rejecting Agatha and the teen's offer to join the coven, she later shows up in Westview to finally agree to be part of the mission down the Witches' Road to find out what really happened to her mother.

Ahn can be seen in The Diplomat, Liberal Arts, and Billions.

Debra Jo Rupp - Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis

Debra Jo Rupp

Debra Jo Rupp returns as Sharon Davis (aka Mrs. Hart from WandaVision) in Agatha All Along.

When Lilia points out that a missing member has a "black heart," it is clear that she is referring to Aubrey Plaza's mystery character who appeared in Episode 1.

However, Agatha uses Sharon as a temporary replacement for her coven even though the Westview resident is clearly not a witch.

Still, Sharon agrees to join since she thinks that she is only joining a party with Agatha's friends.

Rupp previously appeared in She's Out of My League, That '90s Show, and The Ranch.

Patti Lupone - Lilia Calderu

Patti Lupone

Joining the expansive world of the MCU is Patti Lupone as Lilia Calderu.

Lilia is a Divination Witch who runs her own psychic reading business near Westview. She is recruited by Agatha to join her coven, but she hesitates since she is fully aware of her reputation.

Lilia is a veteran of witchcraft, but she has been tested through the years after being chased down by villagers after "accurately predicting tragedy."

She later decides to take part in Agatha's coven and she even gives out the names who will complete the group before they head out to the Witches' Road.

In Marvel Comics, Lilia Calderu is known as the "Queen of the Gypsies" who can use the Book of Cagliostro effectively. At one point, she teams up with Doctor Strange to go up against Baron Mordo.

Lupone is known for her roles in Beau Is Afraid, Witness, and State and Main.

David Payton - Herb

David Payton

David Payton returns as Herb, a gardener and Agatha's neighbor who runs away after seeing the Salem Seven invade her house.

Payton has credits in Blindspotting, Chicago P.D., and David Makes Man.

Here are the other cast members who appear in Agatha All Along Episode 2:

Elaine Valdes - Kale’s customer #1

Paria Akbarshahi - Kale’s customer #2

Okwui Okpokwasili - Salem Seven/Vertigo

Chau Naumova - Salem Seven/Coyote

Bethany Curry - Salem Seven/Crow

Athena Perample - Salem Seven/Fox

Alicia Vela-Bailey - Salem Seven/Owl

Britta Grant - Salem Seven/Rat

Marina Mazepa - Salem Seven/Snake

Agatha All Along is streaming on Disney+.