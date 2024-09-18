Agatha All Along's release time is only hours away, and Marvel is revving up the excitement online with a new clip.
What Time Does Agatha All Along Release?
The first two episodes of Agatha All Along hit Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 18.
The official Marvel X (formerly Twitter) account — adorned with its new profile picture of the iconic WandaVision moment of Agatha winking — posted a new clip with the teasing caption, "What happens next?" (also a line from the footage itself):
The clip sees the coven on its quest, teasing the dangers ahead with warnings to not "touch anything," and alluding to someone (presumably Agatha) having cheated in a previous test.
Marvel Promotes Agatha All Along Online
In addition to the new clip and profile picture on X (formerly Twitter), Marvel has been running a five-hour livestream on YouTube of Agatha All Along ASMR.
The stream features a rotation of videos of different actors from the show doing whispering and making soothing sounds with different props, and a timer, counting down to the show's 6 p.m. PT release.
Specifically, the roughly seven-minute loop includes:
- Aubrey Plaza (Rio Vidal) lighting candles and making sounds with matches
- Aubrey Plaza stabbing various surfaces with a knife
- Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness) tapping nails against a log and whispering "Down, down, down, down the witches road," and soft cackles
- Patti LuPone (Lilia Calderu) shuffling, drawing, and reading tarot cards
- Sasheer Zamata (Jennifer Kale) with potions bottles
The account also posted a short highlight reel from the red carpet premiere of the show.
