Agatha All Along's release time is only hours away, and Marvel is revving up the excitement online with a new clip.

What Time Does Agatha All Along Release?

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along hit Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The official Marvel X (formerly Twitter) account — adorned with its new profile picture of the iconic WandaVision moment of Agatha winking — posted a new clip with the teasing caption, "What happens next?" (also a line from the footage itself):

The clip sees the coven on its quest, teasing the dangers ahead with warnings to not "touch anything," and alluding to someone (presumably Agatha) having cheated in a previous test.

Marvel Promotes Agatha All Along Online

In addition to the new clip and profile picture on X (formerly Twitter), Marvel has been running a five-hour livestream on YouTube of Agatha All Along ASMR.

The stream features a rotation of videos of different actors from the show doing whispering and making soothing sounds with different props, and a timer, counting down to the show's 6 p.m. PT release.

Specifically, the roughly seven-minute loop includes:

Aubrey Plaza (Rio Vidal) lighting candles and making sounds with matches

Aubrey Plaza stabbing various surfaces with a knife

Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness) tapping nails against a log and whispering "Down, down, down, down the witches road," and soft cackles

and soft cackles Patti LuPone (Lilia Calderu) shuffling, drawing, and reading tarot cards

Sasheer Zamata (Jennifer Kale) with potions bottles

The account also posted a short highlight reel from the red carpet premiere of the show.

