Aside from the occasional two-episode premiere, the MCU's live-action Disney+ series have almost all been released weekly, ever since WandaVision debuted in 2021. Echo's binge-release of all six episodes at once earlier this year is the only live-action MCU series to get that treatment.

Though Agatha All Along will see a return to form for a live-action MCU series with its weekly episodes, it still marks an MCU first as the only live-action Marvel Studios series so far to release on Wednesday evenings.

Marvel Studios had previously indicated that both Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (an animated Spidey series that won't feature Tom Holland) as well as the animated Eyes of Wakanda would also release in 2024. It's becoming more likely, however, that both projects will ultimately be delayed to 2025.

Marvel Studios Concludes 2024 With Agatha All Along

A Disney press release confirmed the official release dates and times for Agatha All Along's September episodes, giving fans specific information about when they can stream new episodes of the WandaVision spin-off series.

Marvel Studios

Agatha All Along will have its two-episode premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 18, with the first two episodes of the new series hitting Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET). Episode 3 will release exactly one week later (also at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)), on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

From there, TheFutonCritic reported that Episodes 4-9 will be released the same way, each Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) through the season's ninth and final episode.

The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, September 18 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 2 — Wednesday, September 18 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 3 — Wednesday, September 25 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 4 — Wednesday, October 2 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 5 — Wednesday, October 9 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 6 — Wednesday, October 16 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 7 — Wednesday, October 23 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 8 — Wednesday, October 30 at 6 p.m. PT

Episode 9 — Wednesday, November 6 at 6 p.m. PT

How Long Will Agatha All Along Episodes Be?

Each of the first four episodes of Agatha All Along was recently reported as being roughly 40 minutes long. Of course, that does not necessarily mean the final five episodes will be the same, though that is a possibility.

Some shows, such as WandaVision or Hawkeye, have a 20-minute difference between their shortest and longest episodes (31 minutes and 51 minutes for WandaVision, 42 minutes and 62 minutes for Hawkeye).

Others, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, stay consistent — all six episodes clock in within 10 minutes of one another.

At least, though, fans know to set aside roughly 40 minutes on Wednesdays for the next few weeks, even if the remaining five are more varied in length.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18 at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET).