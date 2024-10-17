Agatha All Along Episode 6 has an unexpected roster of guest stars led by the returning WandaVision star Evan Peters, Prison Break alum Paul Adelstein, and Smile 2's Miles Gutierrez-Riley.

"Familiar By Thy Side" dives deep into the origins of William Kaplan after the shocking revelation in Episode 5 that he is Wiccan aka Billy Maximoff. The new episode unpacks how he became Wiccan, tackling his perspective in the events leading up to Agatha All Along's premiere.

Agatha All Along Episode 6 premiered on Disney+ on October 16.

Every Main Cast Member of Agatha All Along Episode 6

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha Harkness

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn returns to portray Agatha Harkness as the episode dials back on the events of Agatha All Along's premiere from Billy's perspective.

A good chunk of the episode shows Agatha looming in the background as Billy tries to figure out how he ended up in a new vessel (William's body) and the hex that tormented Westview.

At the end of "Familiar By Thy Side," Agatha reveals that she already knew that "Teen" is Billy Maximoff, suspecting it when they first met. She tells Billy that he and his mother have the same tell, making it easier for her to figure it out.

After telling Billy that every witch with a beating heart can hear his name, Agatha taunts him by saying that all he ever wanted was to reunite with his twin brother, Tommy.

Hahn is best known for her roles in Afternoon Delight, Transparent, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and The Shrink Next Door.

Joe Locke - William Kaplan/Billy Maximoff

Joe Locke

After Episode 5's shocking ending, Joe Locke returns as Billy Maximoff/William Kaplan.

Agatha All Along Episode 6 unpacks the story of how William Kaplan turned into a vessel for Billy Maximoff's soul after the events of WandaVision.

While the episode doesn't answer the question of whether or not Wanda is really dead, it still provides fans with important revelations on how the lives of Billy and William intertwined and the origins of his Sigil.

"Familiar By Thy Side" also reveals Billy's true mission in the Witches Road: find his twin brother, Tommy.

Locke is best known for being one of the lead stars in Netflix's Heartstopper. In the series, he portrayed Charlie Spring.

Sasheer Zamata - Jennifer Kale

Sasheer Zamata

Sasheer Zamata briefly appears as Jennifer Kale, a potions expert who shows up in a YouTube video that Billy and Eddie watch before looking at Westview's Hex anomaly.

Zamata's notable credits include Exploding Kittens, Home Economics, and The Fungies.

Ali Ahn - Alice Wu-Gulliver

Ali Ahn

Although Ali Ahn's Alice Wu-Gulliver suffered a tragic death at the hands of Agatha in Episode 5, the character returns via a flashback in "Familiar By Thy Side."

Alice appears as the police officer who responded to the Kaplans' accident just outside of Westview.

Ahn can be seen in The Diplomat, Liberal Arts, and Billions.

Patti Lupone - Lilia Calderu

Patti Lupone

Patti Lupone returns to play Lilia Calderu in Agatha All Along Episode 6.

The episode finally reveals that Lilia is the one who put the Sigil on William Kaplan/Billy Maximoff before ending with a statement about "the tower reversed" tarot card (read more about Lilia's twist and the meaning behind the tower reverse scene in Agatha All Along Episode 6).

Lupone is known for her roles in Beau Is Afraid, Witness, and State and Main.

Debra Jo Rupp - Sharon Davis

Debra Jo Rupp

Debra Jo Rupp returns as Sharon Davis in a flashback sequence tied to Agatha All Along Episode 6. She encounters Billy after he escapes Agatha's home.

Rupp's appearance comes after Marvel Studios paid tribute to her WandaVision character who died in the events of Agatha All Along Episode 3.

Rupp recently appeared as part of the cast of That 90s Show Season 2. The actress also starred in She's Out of My League and The Ranch.

Paul Adelstein - Jeff Kaplan

Paul Adelstein

Paul Adelstein joins the MCU as Jeff Kaplan in Agatha All Along Episode 6.

Jeff is William's father who has no idea that his son died during the accident and Billy's soul is now living inside William's body as his new vessel.

Adelstein's most recognizable roles are playing Paul Kellerman in Prison Break, David Sweetzer in I Feel Bad, and Jake in Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce.

Maria Dizzia - Rebecca Kaplan

Maria Dizzia

Another newcomer to the MCU is Maria Dizzia as Rebecca Kaplan, William's mother who is concerned over the fact that her son suffered from a temporary amnesia after the accident.

She also has no idea that Billy Maximoff has taken William's body as his own.

Dizzia is part of the cast of School Spirits, The Good Nurse, and While We're Young.

Evan Peters - Ralph Bohner

Evan Peters

Evan Peters makes a surprise return as Randall (aka Ralph Bohner from WandaVision).

Randall is revealed to be Billy's contact from Reddit who agreed to tell him the events that transpired in Westview.

He explains to Billy how "Agatha hijacked [his] life," once again cementing the idea that Agatha Harkness is a terrible person.

Read more about Agatha All Along's twist involving Evan Peters' Ralph Bohner.

Peters is famous for his role as Quicksilver in Fox's X-Men movies.

The actor was also part of the voice cast of Disney's animated movie, Wish.

Miles Gutierrez-Riley - Eddie

Miles Gutierrez-Riley

Miles Gutierrez-Riley is another newcomer to the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Agatha All Along, he plays Eddie, Billy Maximoff's boyfriend in the present day.

Eddie becomes aware of Billy's past after his boyfriend shares his research about the mysterious hex fiasco in Westview.

Some Marvel fans have theorized that Eddie could eventually become the MCU's version of Hulkling, a member of the Young Avengers and Billy Maximoff's love interest from the comics.

Gutierrez-Riley can be seen in The Moon and Back, On the Come Up, and I Wish You All The Best. The actor also starred as Ivan Taylor in The Wilds.

Here are the other cast members who appear in Agatha All Along Episode 6:

Alexandria Shuval-Weiner - Rabbi Levin

James Bostick - EMT

Erica Frene - Event Planner

New episodes of Agatha All Along premiere every Wednesday on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET.