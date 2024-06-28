That '90s Show Season 2 brings back its core cast members alongside plenty of surprising cameos that highlight nostalgia at the forefront.

The Netflix series brings fans back to the world of That 70s Show as it mainly focuses on the lives of a new group of teenagers led by Leia Forman, who is Eric and Donna Pinciotti's daughter.

That '90s Show Season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 27.

Every Main Cast Member of That 90s Show

Kurtwood Smith - Red Forman

Kurtwood Smith

Kurtwood Smith returns to lead the cast of That '90s Show Season 2 as Red Forman. Red is Kitty's husband and Leia's grandfather who is known for being strict yet loving.

In the series, Red continues to struggle to embrace the idea that there is a new generation of teenagers who love hanging out in his basement almost every day.

Season 2 sees Red continuing to spend more time with his wife, Kitty, amid struggling with a heart attack scare that could alter his life forever.

Smith reprises his role as Red Foreman after playing the character in 200 episodes of That '70s Show. The actor is also known for his roles in 1987's RoboCop, Broken Arrow, and Jupiter's Legacy.

Debra Jo Rupp - Kitty Forman

Debra Jo Rupp

Debra Jo Rupp is back as Kitty Forman, Red's wife and Leia's grandmother.

Kitty is a loving mother and grandmother who serves as the moral ground of Leia and her friends in That '90s Show.

In Season 2, Kitty's desire to go to Paris with Red is pushed to the forefront, but a health scare may alter those plans.

Aside from being a loving grandma, Kitty's willingness to listen to the teenagers' problems makes her the perfect candidate for giving helpful advice.

Rupp previously appeared in She's Out of My League, WandaVision, and The Ranch.

Callie Haverda - Leia Forman

Callie Haverda

Callie Haverda plays Leia Forman, Kitty and Red's granddaughter who is ready to leave her stamp in Point Place, Wisconsin.

Leia started as an innocent young gal in Season 1, but it all changed after meeting her newfound friends.

Leia is back in Season 2 to continue exploring the ups and downs of life, and some of her experiences include getting a part-time job and the struggles of maintaining a long-distance relationship.

Haverda has credits in Shut Eye, The Lost Husband, and See Plum Run.

Ashley Aufderheide - Gwen Runck

Ashley Aufderheide

Ashley Aufderheide stars as Gwen Runck, Leia's best friend who helps her navigate the day-to-day life in Point Place, Wisconsin.

Gwen has her own romance arc in Season 2 as she starts a new relationship with Cole.

Aufderheide's notable credits include Going in Style, The Slap, and Preacher.

Mace Coronel - Jay Kelso

Mace Coronel

Mace Coronel plays Jay Kelso, the son of That '70s Show characters Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart.

Jay is Leia's love interest in That '90s Show who must prove to Kitty and Red that he is a worthy candidate to be Leia's boyfriend.

Coronel can be seen in Borrasca, Colin in Black & White, and Wireless.

Maxwell Acee Donovan - Nate Runck

Maxwell Acee Donovan

Nate Runck (played by Maxwell Acee Donovan) is Gwen's older brother and Jay's best friend.

Nate, who is also Nikki's boyfriend, is a proud hopeless romantic and no amount of heartbreak and struggle would derail his love for his girlfriend and the rest of the gang in Season 2.

Part of Nate's journey in the brand-new season involves a looming breakup with Nikki and the consequences of him almost kissing Leia.

Donovan is known for his roles in Station 19, Empty Nest, and Gabby Duran & The Unsittables.

Reyn Doi - Ozzie

Reyn Doi

Reyn Doi's Ozzie is known for his sarcasm and the happy-go-lucky member of the Point Place gang.

Ozzie's main storyline in Season 2 revolves around his confession to Kitty that he is gay and the effects of being dumped by his long-distance boyfriend from Canada.

Fans may recognize Doi for his roles in S.W.A.T., Kidding, and Side Hustle.

Sam Morelos - Nikki

Sam Morelos

Sam Morelos stars as Nikki, a rebellious teenager and Nate's no-nonsense girlfriend.

Nikki is instrumental in helping Leia adjust at Point Place while also starting a bond with Kitty and Red.

That '90s Show is Morelos' first major acting credit.

Andrea Anders - Sherri Runck

Andrea Anders

Andrea Anders reprises her role as Sherri Runck, Kitty and Red's next-door neighbor who seeks the couple's advice about marriage and parenting.

Anders has over 40 credits to her name, with roles in Spirited, Cruel Summer, and Ted Lasso.

Laura Prepon - Donna Pinciotti-Forman

Laura Prepon

Laura Prepon is back at Point Place as Donna Pinciotti-Forman, Leia's mother who is now based in Chicago but occasionally visits her daughter in Wisconsin.

Donna is a successful author who always gives her daughter some good advice about life and she appears in Season 2 to do just that.

Prepon is best known for her appearances in How I Met Your Mother, Orange is the New Black, and The Girl on the Train.

Don Stark - Bob Pinciotti

Don Stark

Don Stark brings Bob Pinciotti to life in That '90s Show.

Bob returns to Point Place to celebrate the birthday of his granddaughter, Leia. He also moves in across the street from Kitty and Red's house, ultimately becoming an annoying neighbor once again.

Stark has credits in Star Trek: First Contact, Peggy Sue Got Married, and Dollface.

Seth Green - Mitch Miller

Seth Green

Seth Green guest stars in That '90s Show Season 2 as Mitch Miller, a returning character from That '70s Show.

Mitch is Eric Foreman's rival who is madly in love with Donna. The character appears in Season 2, Episode 3 as Hot Topic's owner and Gwen's boss.

Green is known for his roles in Robot Chicken, Old Dogs, and Family Guy.

Will Forte - Kiefer

Will Forte

Will Forte appears in Season 2 as Kiefer, a fake spiritual healer who makes his presence felt in Episode 6.

Kiefer manipulates Kitty into giving him hundreds of dollars to cleanse her house from evil spirits. He also has a cocaine addiction.

Forte is best known for his role as Phil Miller in The Last Man on Earth. The actor also starred in Nebraska, MacGruber, and The Great North.

Lisa Loeb - Herself

Lisa Loeb

Lisa Loeb is part of Season 2's cast as herself.

Lisa appears in Episode 2 after Leia starts daydreaming about wanting to earn Jay's forgiveness after she kissed Nate. Lisa gives Leia some noteworthy advice about her problem.

Loeb is a singer-songwriter and actress whose credits include House on Haunted Hill, Legally Blonde, and Twister.

Carmen Electra - Herself

Carmen Electra

Another notable celebrity who appears as herself is Carmen Electra.

Carmen shows up in Season 2, Episode 4 after Kitty imagines her dancing for Red.

Electra, a former Playboy model, can be seen in Meet the Spartans, Scary Movie, and Epic Movie.

Wayne Knight - Bruce

Wayne Knight

Wayne Knight joins the cast of The '90s Show Season 2, Episode 7 as Bruce.

Bruce is Red's (energetic) hospital roommate whom he meets after suffering from a heart attack. Bruce tells Red to live life to the fullest before it is too late.

Jurassic Park fans may recognize Knight for his role as Dennis Nedry in the 1993 movie. The actor also appeared in Dirty Dancing, Rat Race, and Them.

Kevin Smith - Sonny

Kevin Smith

Another popular guest star in Season 2 is Kevin Smith as Sonny.

Sonny is a passenger in the car that crashed into Kitty and Red's kitchen at Point Place.

It is revealed that Sonny is Leo's son and he arrives in town to take over the family business.

Smith is an actor and director known for his roles in Loafy, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and The Big Bang Theory.

Tommy Chong - Leo

Tommy Chong

Tommy Chong portrays Leo, a mainstay in The '70s Show who reappears in the present day to introduce his son, Sonny, to the rest of the Point Place gang.

Chong has credits in Zootopia, Lopez vs. Lopez, and Raising Hope.

Jason Mewes - Bunch

Jason Mewes

Jason Mewes' Bunch is the driver of the car that crashed into Red and Kitty's kitchen.

Mewes' most recognizable role is playing Jay in Jay and Silent Bob. The actor also appeared in Clerks, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy.

Matt Rife - Travis

Matt Rife

Matt Rife is part of Season 2's cast as Travis, a man whom Kitty and Red meet at the airport in Episode 8.

Travis is the one responsible for giving Red some anxiety after telling him about the germs inside the airplane.

Rife, an actor and stand-up comedian, appeared in WTH: Welcome to Howler, The Private Eye, and Don't Suck.

Kadeem Hardison - Marcus

Kadeem Hardison

Kadeem Hardison guest stars as Marcus, a mall cop who stops Gwen from exiting the premises after they decide to get Victoria's Secret bras and not pay for them.

Hardison's most recognizable role is playing Dwayne Wayne in A Different World. The actor also appeared in Drive, Renaissance Man, and White Men Can't Jump.

All episodes of That 90s Show Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

