Topher Grace’s Eric Forman is conspicuously absent from the new batch of That '90s Show episodes.

Season 2 of That '90s Show is here! The new installment of the Netflix sitcom (itself a continuation of the beloved That ‘70s Show which ran on Fox from 1998 to 2006) sees the fresh crop of teens from Season 1 return to Kitty and Red’s basement in Point Place for more shenanigans.

Eric Forman, played by Topher Grace, was ostensibly the main character of That ‘70s Show. Viewers watched him come of age, dodge curfew, and find love with Donna for nearly all eight seasons (Grace left the series before the start of the final season but came back for the closing minutes of the finale)

[ Full Cast of That '90s Show Season 2- Every Main Character & Actor Cameo (Photos) ]

Where’s Eric in That ‘90s Show?

Netflix

The latest episodes of Netflix’s That '90s Show arrived on the streamer on Thursday, June 28. And although Laura Prepon returned as Donna Pinciotti in a guest starring role in Part 2, her character’s husband, Topher Grace’s Eric Forman, does not show up in any of the sitcom’s new chapters.

Back in That '90s Show’s first season from 2023, Grace turned in a single appearance as Eric in the premiere. An official reason for his absence in Season 2 has not been offered by Netflix.

It is worth noting that Topher Grace’s other television commitment, Home Economics, where he starred for three seasons, was canceled last September. This led some fans to believe his schedule would be freed up enough to do a guest spot on That '90s Show.

This was seemingly not the case. There also exists the possibility that Grace was simply not interested in reprising the character again.

As for upcoming projects, Topher Grace’s new movie Huntington kicked off production in June. This specific start date makes it nearly impossible that his work on the film precluded a That '90s Show cameo unless prep work for Huntington was being somehow done while the Netflix comedy was filming last fall.

Of course, only half of That '90s Show’s second season has been released, so Grace could always make an Eric Forman comeback in the latter episodes. Season 2B arrives on October 24.

Who Else From That ‘70s Show Will Shout ‘Hello Wisconsin’?

As it stands, Laura Prepon is not the only That '70s Show actor to return for Season 2 of the sequel series. The iconic Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith return as Kitty and Red Forman, respectively, in a series regular capacity for That '90s Show.

Additionally, Don Stark’s Bob Pinciotti, Donna’s father is featured in Season 2, as is Tommy Chong’s neighborhood stoner Leo and Seth Green’s Mitch, who was once Eric’s rival back in the day.

Unfortunately for longtime fans though, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher are not present in the recently debuted episodes despite all three appearing in Season 1.

Danny Masterson, who played Hyde during That '70s Show’s entire run, is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for multiple convictions of rape.

That '90s Show Parts 1 and 2 are now available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

