Ashely Aufderheide appears as a series regular on That ‘90s Show, portraying Gwen Runck.

First came That ‘70s Show, the hit Fox comedy that put names like Topher Grace and Mila Kunis on the map.

Now, well over a decade since that program’s final episode, Netflix delivered the sequel series That ‘90s Show. This sequel series sees a new group of teenagers find friendship and romance in a familiar basement in suburban Point Place, Wisconsin (read all about the cast and characters of That ‘90s Show Season 2)

Ashley Aufderheide - Biography Details & Fun Facts

Ashley Aufderheide

Ashley Aufderheide Started Modeling at a Very Young Age

Born in 2004, Ashley Aufderheide is no stranger to appearing in front of the camera. According to the actress’ now-defunct official website, she began modeling at the tender age of three.

Her face has been attached to some big-name brands too, including Saks, Ralph Lauren, and Juicy Couture. Aufderheide is still involved within the modeling industry, having recently appeared in a 2023 shoot for PhotoBook Magazine (per her Instagram page).

She previously recalled to PhotoBook that her introduction to modeling was something of a “dream come true story:”

“It’s kind of the dream come true story. I was walking through a store in Manhattan with my mom when we were approached by a woman who worked for Ralph Lauren. She told my mom that she thought I’d be a great Ralph Lauren model. That same week my parents and I went to a Christmas event at a local boutique, and the store owner asked me to appear in the upcoming catalog for her brand. Soon after I signed with Ford Models and things just continued from there.”

Ashley’s First Acting Role Was in a Mark Ruffalo Movie

Aufderheide’s first major part in the world of acting came in the form of a 2014 film called Infinitely Polar Bear which was based on a true story.

The movie starred the Incredible Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, as a man living with bipolar disorder who aspires to gain favor with his estranged wife (Zoe Saldaña) by accepting responsibility for their two high-energy daughters. Ashley Aufderheide played Faith, one of those young daughters, when she was seven years old.

In a Facebook post, Aufderheide described working alongside Ruffalo and Saldana as a “great experience.”

Ashley Aufderheide Is Currently Attending College

Born and raised in Greenwich, Connecticut, Aufderheide attended Greenwich Academy, a college preparatory school for girls. She was a student at Greenwich Academy for 13 years (via American Studies).

Following her graduation in 2023, she moved on to Duke University, which is located in Durham, North Carolina. According to Aufderheide’s LinkedIn profile, she will graduate from Duke in 2028.

Ashley’s That ’90s Show Character Is the Successor to a That ‘70s Show Regular

In That ‘90s Show, 18-year-old Ashley Aufderheide plays Gwen, who is more or less the series’ answer to Steven Hyde from the original That ‘70s Show, biting sarcasm and all.

In fact, so strong are Hyde and Gwen’s similarities that a worthwhile fan theory has come about that submits that the two may be father and daughter.

On her overall role in the series, Aufderheide spoke to PIX11. It was in this interview that the star confessed she wasn’t very familiar with That ‘70s Show when she auditioned for its Clinton-era equivalent:

“It is so surreal to me. I mean, when I auditioned, I didn’t know what the show was and I needed to do my research. And I was like ‘Okay, I’m gonna look at one episode. Didn’t really go in with any expectations. I immediately fell in love with it! I was like ‘Oh my goodness, I need to be part of this’.”

How To Follow Ashley Aufderheide Online

Aufderheide has a presence on Instagram at the handle @ashleyaufderheide.

Part 2 of That ‘90s Show is now streaming on Netflix. Part 3 drops on October 24.

