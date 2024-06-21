After Your Honor dominated the Netflix charts, the hype is at a fever-pitch as fans ask for a Season 3.

Bryan Cranston's Showtime series raked in huge viewing numbers before its Season 2 conclusion in March 2023, adding to his impressive success after Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle.

The star referred to Season 2 of Your Honor as the show's final season with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast in June 2023, but fans are not listening to that proclamation.

Your Honor Fans Bring Hype for Season 3

After being added to Netflix on May 31, Your Honor has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 most-watched shows on the streamer in the United States. After Your Honor ranked at #5 one week after its debut on the service, Netflix has revealed that now, two weeks later, the series has surprisingly jumped up the charts to become the #2 most popular series in the U.S.

Such high popularity ranking is especially impressive considering the heavier TV competition that was released on Netflix throughout the end of May and June, including Bridgerton, Sweet Tooth, Eric, and Dancing for the Devil.

This peak popularity has caused many new Your Honor fans to take to social media to urge Showtime and Netflix to renew Your Honor for Season 3, having some hope that the high recent viewership could spur new plans for the series' continuation.

@YaniTooCoily called it "a disservice to the people" that Season 3 was not greenlit, complimenting the show's writers:

"'Your Honor' not getting a season 3 is a disservice to the people ! Omg these writers were in their BAG

Jillian Adge asked Netflix to pick up Your Honor Season 3 so that fans can see Gina Baxter taken down for good:

"I need Netflix to pickup 'Your Honor' season 3. We need to see them take down Gina Baxter"

@MONEYMAMAMIA was not happy with the way Your Honor ended, wanting to see the saga continue:

"There has to be a season 3 coming at some point cause ain't no way this show just ended like that 'Your Honor'"

Will Your Honor Be Renewed for Season 3?

Your Honor's chances of being renewed for Season 3 are slim, especially considering it was developed as a limited series ahead of its debut in 2020.

The main sign of hope is a comment from Cranston to Deadline after Season 2 concluded, where he said there was "some discussion" at Showtime for a third season to arrive:

"My comment was I’m not sure that there could be or there is. There is some discussion. Showtime has indicated there is interest and we’re very proud to know that every episode in Season 2 increased in the audience from the previous week. If it happens, fantastic but it’d have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are. I’d be very interested in producing that. I don’t know about being in it because my guy’s back in prison."

Netflix's Manifest may shed light on the situation. Its first two seasons were added to Netflix after their release. NBC canceled it after Season 3, and due to fan fervor, Netflix renewed the show for a fourth and final season (per Deadline).

Fans united behind the "#SafeManifest" movement on social media as the show's creative team urged them to stay faithful, leading to top-ranked viewing numbers on Netflix following its release.

In 2018, following the last episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's reported last season (per Deadline), it only took one day for the series to be picked up and renewed by NBC after fan demand.

The same thing happened for Lucifer after its initial three-season run on Fox, which ended in May 2018 before Netflix renewed it a month later and kept it going for three more years.

Considering Your Honor was already brought back once for Season 2, it's impossible to say that Season 3 is out of the question. But considering Cranston's feelings about continuing the series, it would be a shock to see new episodes greenlit.

Both seasons of Your Honor are streaming on Netflix.

