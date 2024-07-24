Who Is Narilya Gulmongkolpech? 4 Things to Know About Master of the House Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Master of the House officially hit Netflix on July 18 and stars Narilya Gulmongkolpech as Kaimook in three of its seven episodes.

Originally from Bangkok, Thailand, Gulmongkolpech is 24 and will celebrate her next birthday on March 26. She is known for roles in projects such as various Dhevaprom series' and Talay Prae.

Meet Narilya Gulmongkolpech - Biography Details

Narilya Auditioned Five Times Before Landing The Medium Role

One of Narilya Gulmongkolpech's most well-known roles is as Mink in The Medium.

This was her cinematic debut, and she told Korea JoongAng Daily that it took five auditions to get the part. After, though, she "was extremely excited" reading the script, and it was an experience like none other:

"I was extremely excited when I read the script ... It was nothing like I’ve ever done or I’ve seen in any of our local films — it’s a story about Thailand’s local shamanism, and this is a religion that a lot of people, including myself, believe in our daily lives. It felt so real, and I became more mesmerized by the script as I read along."

Gulmongkolpech worked hard to ensure her portrayal of a possessed being, saying, "It would be a failure for me" if her performance made audiences see her "merely as human or just as a spiritual being:"

"It would be a failure for me if the audience thought of me merely as human or just as a spiritual being. I could not draw the line in my acting. But I received so much help and assistance from the videos that [Korean] choreographer Park Jae-in and the Thai choreographer sent me and from the director himself in the workshop. The director also brought in the research he’s done of the abnormal symptoms from shamans, and he didn’t hesitate to show me in person those movements he wanted me to portray. He allowed me to add to the part when I was inspired, and there were a lot of discussions back-and-forth between the director and I which made the process more fun."

Narilya Believes in Ghosts

Gulmongkolpech told AsiaOne she "believe[s] that spirits exist."

She explained that when she was "not in character" during filming for The Medium, there was some real fear, notably "of the filming location." However, having fun on set made sure "it wasn't stressful" for Gulmongkolpech:

"This fear occurred only when I was not in the scene and not in character. But once I was playing Mink, the makeup really got me into character ... I personally believe that spirits exist, so I was quite afraid of the filming location because I felt it was a bit scary. However, it was a really fun production with the crew and the actors, so it wasn't stressful or something that I worried about."

Gulmongkolpech also told the Korea JoongAng Daily that "all of the scenes were scary for [her]." Even just "looking at [herself] after the makeup team was done with [her]" was scary on its own:

"I cannot pick out a scene which scared me the most, because all of the scenes were scary for me ... Even before seeing the final film, I was just scared looking at myself after the makeup team was done with me. But the filmmaking process itself was so much fun. Although it was difficult, I always like to challenge myself."

Narilya Has Her Own YouTube Channel

Gulmongkolpech runs her own YouTube Channel, Yadarilya. As of writing, she has 59,400 subscribers, and the channel features 97 videos.

She posted her latest video, a music video titled "มูให้เหลียว - YADA X JAY DADAY (Official MV)," on Oct. 29, 2023.

Other videos include vlogs and singing videos dating back to August 13, 2021.

Narilya Will Next Star in Delivery Man

Fans of Gulmongkolpech will be excited to know that her next project is already lined up.

She is set to star in Delivery Man, a movie in pre-production directed by Kome Kongkiat Komesiri. Komesiri is known for his work in the horror genre, and Delivery Man seems to be no exception.

Even the movie's poster is gruesome. It features a house entryway with blood splatters and a red figure outside and reads, "The murder you ordered is here."

Certainly, Gulmongkolpech's experience in The Medium will be useful as she approaches this next project.

How To Follow Narilya Gulmongkolpech Online

Gulmongkolpech has accounts on various social media platforms. Fans can find her on Instagram (@yadarilya), TikTok (@yadarilya), X (formerly Twitter) (@yadarilya), and Facebook (Yada Narilya).

Master of the House is streaming on Netflix.

