Who Is Agni Scott? 4 Things to Know About Find Me Falling Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Agni Scott returns to her biological home, appearing in the Cyprus-set romantic comedy Find Me Falling on Netflix.

The Cypriot actress joins the streaming blockbuster as Sia, a local who crosses paths with Harry Connick Jr.'s disgraced musician John after he travels to the small Mediterranean nation following a bit of a musical mishap in his career as a professional recording artist.

Find Me Falling debuted on Netflix on Friday, July 19.

Meet Agni Scott - Biography Details

Agni Scott

Agni Scott’s First Language Is Greek

Long before Agni Scott became a star of the stage and screen, she was a young girl growing up on the sunny shores of the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where she first spoke Greek.

Listening to her now, one would never know English was not her native tongue, but having spent the first 18 years of her life in Cyprus, it was not until she moved to the United States for college that she needed English as a tool in her conversational tool belt.

Speaking about her home nation, Scott is always quick to bring up its sunshine.

As a part of a 2009 conversation with Greek Reporter, the Find Me Falling star revealed what she missed most about Cyprus since moving away, immediately pointing to the weather:

"I grew up in a sunny place. You know, we have sunshine 350 days of the year."

She has kept a connection to her homeland though, teaching her two children Greek, as well as visiting the country often.

In that same interview with Greek Reporter, Scott remarked that, of course, she goes back to Cyprus as much as she can, as her "family is there:"

"My family is there. My Parents are there. My brother is there. My grandparents are there. So, I do. I go to Cyprus at least three times a year, I'll say."

Agni Scott Graduated from Florida International University

While growing up in Cyprus, Agni Scott went to school and graduated from an American college.

The Cypriot actress traveled at 18 years old to study theater at Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, graduating from there in the early 2000s.

Scott was a member of several theater troupes while at FIU, going under the name Agnes Tsangaridou at the time. She would then change her name early in her career upon becoming a member of the Screen Actors' Guild.

Acott joins fellow actors Andy Garcia, Janet Decal, and Danny Pino as notable alumni of FIU's theater program.

Agni Scott Is Married to Actor Phil Handy

For about as long as Agni Scott has been acting professionally she has been married to fellow star of the screen Phil Handy.

Scott met the British actor while working in the theater scene in New York City. They would then get married in October 2003 and remain together to this day.

Describing her journey to meeting Handy, Scott told Greek Reporter, "I was in Florida, then in Boston, and then New York, where I fell in love with an English actor:"

"When I was 18 I moved to study in America. I was in Florida, then in Boston, and then in New York where I fell in love with an English actor. Then I moved to London in 2003. "

The pair have two children together named Ieo and Nephele.

Fans can see Phil Handy in titles such as A Knight's Tale, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, and Ridley Scott's Napoleon.

Agni Scott Has Worked With an Oscar Winner

Coming into Find Me Falling, Agni Scott has built up quite the acting resume, working professionally as a screen actor since 2004.

As a part of that impressive filmography, Scott has been given the chance to work alongside some of the biggest and brightest stars in the industry, including Oscar-winner Colin Firth.

Firth - who won Best Actor honors at the 83rd Academy Awards for his role in The King's Speech - starred opposite Scott in 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby, where he played Scott's ex-husband, Mark.

On her time working with Firth, Scott told TOPO Norfolk (via Instagram), "It was a happy experience, even though my part was tiny:"

"It was a happy experience, even though my part was tiny. Director Sharon Maguire is such a kind and friendly woman, an absolute delight to work with. It was fun to be in the company of Rene Zellweger and Colin [Firth], both lovely generous people."

Other big names Scott has had the chance to work with throughout her career include Chiwetel Ejiofor, Richard E. Grant, and Dakota Jonhson to name a few.

How To Follow Angi Scott Online

Fans looking to keep up with Agni Scott online can follow her on Instagram (@scottagni).

Find Me Falling is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.

