Who Is Amar Chadha-Patel? 5 Things to Know About Decameron Actor - Wiki Bio Details

With The Decameron streaming on Netflix, fans may want to learn more about Dioneo actor Amar Chadha-Patel.

Born on June 3, 1986, the 38-year-old actor, director, and writer has appeared in several movies and shows, including The Creator and Willow.

He appears in all eight episodes of The Decameron, which debuted on Netflix on July 25.

5 Fun Facts About Amar Chadha-Patel

Amar Chadha-Patel Loved Working on The Decameron... And Aladdin

Amar Chadha-Patel told Netflix's Tudum that he sees his role as Dioneo in The Decameron as "a huge step forward for [him]," as playing the "Lothario fantasy romantic role" is "something that a South Asian man has never been really able to do."

He explained that he called it "quite a lucky thing" to get to be "the focus of attention of a leading woman or another leading man:"

"That’s something that a South Asian man has never been really able to do. This Lothario fantasy romantic role, although it may seem vacuous, is a huge step forward for me because it’s also a role that South Asian men are not often allowed to play. We’re definitely allowed to be a funny friend or the one who dies first. But to be the focus of attention of a leading woman or another leading man is quite a lucky thing."

Still, Chadha-Patel has had fun in roles he played previously, telling Country & Town House that playing Thraxus Boorman in Willow was "definitely" his favorite of his former roles.

He said Willow was his first opportunity "to sink my teeth into something so multifaceted and involved:"

Country & Town House: "What has been your favourite role to date and why?" Chadha-Patel: "Definitely Boorman. It was the first time I was really able to sink my teeth into something so multifaceted and involved in terms of drama and action."

Chadha-Patel joked that "a close second" was a role that was entirely the opposite: "Palace Guard with dubious social mobility issues" in 2019's live-action Aladdin from Disney:

"But a close second would be the 30–40 seconds I was on a screen as ‘Palace Guard with dubious social mobility issues’ in 'Aladdin.' That was really life changing."

He said that this was likely the character he has played that he most relates to. He cited how the character "was so misunderstood:"

Country & Town House: "Which character that you have played in the past do you relate to the most in your own life?" Chadha-Patel: "Probably the ‘Palace Guard with dubious social mobility issues’ in 'Aladdin.' He was so misunderstood."

Amar Is also a Director

In addition to working in front of the camera, Chadha-Patel has experience behind it, too.

Chadha-Patel co-runs a directing collective called TOM & AMAR, which explains on its website that the duo's "work spans film, music videos and commercials." He has a channel on Vimeo, and he "directed, shot and edited" everything posted to the page ("unless otherwise stated").

Chadha-Patel lists some of his clients on his channel, including The Kooples, ASOS, L'oreal, AllSaints Clothes Co, Oliver Sweeny, and Serato.

He also co-wrote, edited, and performed in a short film called Behind the Mask. The full roughly 10-minute short can be found on director Simon K Matthews' Vimeo channel, and the trailer for the film can be found on Chadha-Patel's page.

Chadha-Patel could not pick a favorite of writing, directing, and acting, telling PhotoBook Magazine that "they all feed into each other," though he is "aching to direct again."

He explained that all three roles in the moviemaking process are "rooted in the satisfaction earned from creating a 'thing' and putting it out into the world in a collaborative way," something he connected to other "creative collaboration[s]" in his life:

"They all feed into each other. I am aching to direct again and will soon hopefully. Ultimately, they're all rooted in the satisfaction earned from creating a 'thing' and putting it out into the world in a collaborative way. I have also been in various bands and performing live as well as creating and releasing music is also an incredibly cathartic, collaborative process. Any creative collaboration brings me real happiness, and so inhabiting any of these elements in film is satisfying to me."

Amar's Favorite Movie is Jurassic Park

Chadha-Patel revealed to Country & Town House several fun facts about himself and his favorites.

He called Jurassic Park his "favorite film of all time," Jai Paul the "singer [he] always [has] on repeat," and rom-coms his "cultural guilty pleasure."

He also shared that riding a bicycle around a city is his "ultimate cultural recommendation:"

"Get a bike and cycle around a city. Best way to explore it."

Amar Wants to Play the X-Men's Gambit

Chadha-Patel told PhotoBook that one role he hopes to play one day is Gambit from Marvel's X-Men team.

He added that he also has "always wanted to play Rasputin" but seemed less sure about the likelihood of that dream role coming true:

"I've always wanted to play Rasputin! But I think I'm the wrong color. Also, Gambit in X-men is one of the coolest mofos out there."

Chadha-Patel explained that he is "interested in any character with a multifaceted make-up," and Rasputin and Gambit certainly fit that description.

He said he enjoys getting to "convey emotion" and that any role "that weave[s] in and around the vast spectrum of human experiences is attractive to [him]" no matter the genre of movie or show:

"I'm interested in any character with a multifaceted make-up. I take great pleasure from being able to convey emotion, and characters that weave in and around the vast spectrum of human experiences is attractive to me, regardless of the genre. But genre pieces also make for interesting projects."

Amar Will Next Star in William Tell

Chadha-Patel's next role will be as Furst in 2025's William Tell. The movie finished filming in Italy in late 2023, according to Deadline, and it is set to debut in Turkey on February 21, 2025 (per IMDb).

Directed by Nick Hamm, William Tell will center around 14th-century power struggles between Switzerland and Austria as the Holy Roman Empire loses its dominance over Europe.

Claes Bang will star in the titular role, with Chadha-Patel helping round out the supporting cast alongside Ben Kingsley, Ellie Bamber, and Jonah Hauer-King.

How To Follow Amar Chadha-Patel Online

Fans can find Chadha-Patel on Instagram (@amarchadhapatel) and X (formerly Twitter) (@amarchadhapatel).

The Decameron is streaming on Netflix.

